Shining stars of Wexford theatre get quizzical at Gorey Musical Society quiz

At the Gorey Musical Society's table quiz in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening were Marie Murphy, Niamh Kinch, Bridie Furlong and Jim Furlong. Pic: Jim Campbell

Stars from some of Gorey’s finest productions both past and present put their heads together at a table quiz in aid of Gorey Musical Society recently.

A huge crowd gathered in the Loch Garman Arms in support of the event, which saw them test their knowledge on everything from current affairs to theatre trivia. The event proved to be a great community event, while it also served as a fundraiser for some of Gorey Musical Society’s upcoming productions.

Gorey Musical Society wish to thank all who attended the event, along with owner of the Loch Garman Arms, Michael Gleeson for his ongoing support.

Gorey Musical Society now have their sights set on their next project – their upcoming production of West Side Story. From March 27 until April 1, award-winning director Stephen Acton will direct the show in Gorey Little Theatre.

Anticipation is high, with Stephen saying it will be one of the biggest productions Gorey has seen.

"It is a beast of a show. I would say, having been involved with Gorey Musical Society since forever, it is one of the largest that they have ever done,” he said.

Tickets for West Side Story are now available from www.gr8events.ie.