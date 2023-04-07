Seven men arrested in connection to Courtown fight which left one man hospitalised

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a recent social disturbance in Courtown which led to a man in his thirties being hospitalised.

On Saturday, March 25 after 2 p.m., members of the gardaí responded to a report of a disturbance involving a group of males outside a premises in Courtown. The emergency services were also called and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was brought to hospital after sustaining non life-threatening injuries during the incident. Footage of the incident was later widely shared on social media.

A garda spokesperson said that on Thursday, April 6, seven men were arrested in connection with the incident and detained for questioning at Gorey Garda Station. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Chairperson of Riverchapel Community Complex, Craig Lang, who volunteers in the local community, said that it was very disappointing.

"This is an isolated incident and it is not acceptable,” he added. “This is an issue for the gardaí. The guards are dealing with it and the hotel is dealing with it. Everyone is on board to support those that need to be supported.”

Meanwhile, Senator Malcolm Byrne condemned the incident and encouraged those with information to contact the gardaí.

“It’s difficult where you have a lot of people confined in a particular area. It can lead to certain tensions. However, in no way does that justify any violent behaviour. Any violent behaviour should not be tolerated and anyone with an information should cooperate with the gardaí.”

Councillor Joe Sullivan said that steps need to be taken to ensure such a “distasteful” and “unseemly” event does not happen again.