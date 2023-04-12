See photos as iconic Wicklow pub celebrates 100 year anniversary in style

The McCrea family pictured at Mc Crea's Pub 100th in Carnew on Saturday. (l to r)- Niall, Emer, Conall, Brenda and Jim McCrea. Pic: Jim Campbell

Family, friends and former staff flocked to the beloved bar on a Saturday night to congratulate the McCrea’s – Conall, Mary, JJ and Conall-Padraig – on their unique achievement and to take part in an evening of ‘craic and ceoil’ that blew the roof off the pub

Festivities at the pub continued the following Sunday, with the public invited to join McCrea matriarch granny Eileen (92) for afternoon tea, scones and cakes in the lounge.

The McCrea family pictured at Mc Crea's Pub 100th in Carnew on Saturday. (l to r)- Niall, Emer, Conall, Brenda and Jim McCrea. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fresh off another night of bingo calling, a hoarse Mary McCrea said: “The weekend couldn’t have gone any better really. We had a lot of ex-staff pop in on the Saturday night, including three from grandad’s time, who would have been around before we took up the reins here.

“A lot of the transition year and summer staff we employed in the past showed up too. We even let them pull a couple of pints for old time’s sake, which was a great bit of craic altogether!

Pictured celebrating Mc Crea's Pub 100th in Carnew were Mary McCrea, Sharon Fortune and Conall McCrea. Pic: Jim Campbell

“Both of our families came of course, along with friends and relatives – including my father who was celebrating his 84th birthday at the weekend. My cousin and his friend played the guitar throughout the night, which went down really well with the crowd.

“Our publican neighbours, Mr and Mr Sinnott, dropped by too. We had and have such a good relationship with them over the years, always helping each other out.

“Sunday with granny Eileen was bit of a quieter affair of course. She was absolutely chuffed to see the familiar faces. She used to be a teacher in the local school here, so she’d be well-known in the area. It was a fantastic day, with the afternoon tea and the various buns and cakes going down really well.

“On behalf of the McCrea’s I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that popped by over the weekend and making it such a special celebration for all of us. Here’s to another 100 years!”