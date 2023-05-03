See inside Wexford family home nestled in the hills that’s on the market for €445,000

A four-bedroom house tucked between Annagh Hill and Croghan Mountain has come on the market with a guide price of €445,000.

Situated 2 k.m. off the Gorey/Tinahely Road at Clonroe Crossroads in Monalee, this detached family home with annex is situated on an elevated site of circa 0.75 acres.

The residence which was constructed in 2000, stands at 167.82m² and is presented in pristine condition throughout.

It is set back from the public road and is approached via a short hardcore driveway with a lawn area to front and side, mature trees and shrubberies and has private and secluded grounds.

The house comprises an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, four bedrooms including one ensuite, a master bathroom and an attic with stira stairs. The property also has the benefit of a detached annex comprising of an open plan kitchen/living/dining room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

There are plenty of amenities nearby, including the traditional Gap pub and Ballythomas Primary School, situated a convenient 2 km away.

Those who are interested in viewing the property or finding out more can contact Quinn Property.