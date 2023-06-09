See inside this old-world Wexford schoolhouse with mountain views and a riverside log cabin

An old-world house tucked between the Bann River and Annagh Hill and complete with its very own log cabin is now on the market for €495,000.

‘The Old Schoolhouse’, Pallas Upper, Gorey is a five-bedroom detached house which blends rustic charm with modern sophistication. Situated only six minutes' drive from the village of Kilanerin and 14 minutes from Gorey, it offers everything you need within a short distance, while also giving the sense of a tranquil haven that allows you to escape from it all.

On approach, the impressive granite piers, wrought iron gates, gravelled driveway and gardens immediately capture your attention inviting you to step inside and discover this gem' of a property. The ‘Old Schoolhouse' simply exudes ‘old-world' character with original features such as high ceilings, exposed beams, large windows, hardwood flooring, feature fireplaces and lots more. The current owners have lovingly restored the property and meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout.

The heart of the home is in the main living area, where the spacious open-plan layout creates a fabulous sense of space with ceiling to floor patio doors and an overhead mezzanine, all flooding this area with natural light. Off this area, double doors lead to a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. The bedrooms, each uniquely designed, are a haven of comfort and tranquillity, with luxurious furnishings and finishes. From the windows, one can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and all its natural beauty, further enhanced by the raised balcony area capturing the incredible mountain and river views.

Separate to the house and cleverly located overlooking the river is a log cabin which currently serves as an office, the perfect spot for basking in the serenity of the riverside and taking in its views.

The house is presented in pristine condition with accommodation comprising as follows: entrance hall; shower room; kitchen/ breakfast room with feature fireplace and original beamed ceiling; living/ dining room with two sets of double doors to raised balcony; sitting/ reading room; four bedrooms including one en-suite; one bathroom and a utility area/ bathroom.

Those seeking more information on this house can contact Quinn Property.