See all the pictures from the Ukrainian family fun day in north Wexford

Pictured at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday were Natalia and Margarito Zitnikova. Pic: Jim Campbell

Anastasia Voitiuk and Olha Kusko attended the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cllr George Lawlor (Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council), with former councillor Robbie Ireton at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Julia Syrotenko pictured at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Craig Lang, Deputy Brendan Howlin TD, Cllr George Lawlor (Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council), Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District) and Julia Syrotenko at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The barbeque was kept busy during the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Children in a tug-o-war with the parents during the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Craig Lang, Julia Syrotenko and Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District) enjoyed the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Erika Kornjt having her face painted by Elisabeth Kukharenka pictured with Januno Kornjt at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Garda Fiona Dowling (Community Policing, Gorey), Craig Lang, Robbie Ireton, Deputy Brendan Howlin TD and Cllr George Lawlor (Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council) pictured at the Ukrainian Family Day at Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Riverchapel celebrated a Ukrainian Family Day recently, showcasing the best of Ukrainian food and culture, with a barbecue, face painting, music and children’s entertainment,

Riverchapel Community Complex played host to the family fun day.

“It was lovely afternoon for the Ukrainian family day in the complex,” said a spokesperson.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers. It was great to see Cllr George Lawlor, Deputy Brendan Howlin TD, Cllr Joe Sullivan and Cllr Pip Breen sampling the foods and having a good time.”

Local Labour Party member Craig Lang said they got the BBQ going. “It was a great day. It was a ‘thank you’ to the local community as well. All the Ukrainian families invited the local community to come as part of a family fun day.”

The BBQ went through about 300 burgers while the smashing weather added to the party atmosphere. “We had Nicola from the Courtown Hotel, they sponsored the burgers.”

The Ukrainian entertainer stood out, impressing the children and keeping the crowds happy throughout the day, added Mr Lang.

Cllr Lawlor commented: “Thank you so much for the kind invitation. It was a super atmosphere with great people.”

Another member of the public stated on social media: “It was a fantastic event, thank you to everyone involved in planning.”