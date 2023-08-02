See all the pictures from the Ukrainian family fun day in north Wexford
Eoin Kelleher
Gorey Guardian
Riverchapel celebrated a Ukrainian Family Day recently, showcasing the best of Ukrainian food and culture, with a barbecue, face painting, music and children’s entertainment,
Riverchapel Community Complex played host to the family fun day.
“It was lovely afternoon for the Ukrainian family day in the complex,” said a spokesperson.
“A big thank you to all the volunteers. It was great to see Cllr George Lawlor, Deputy Brendan Howlin TD, Cllr Joe Sullivan and Cllr Pip Breen sampling the foods and having a good time.”
Local Labour Party member Craig Lang said they got the BBQ going. “It was a great day. It was a ‘thank you’ to the local community as well. All the Ukrainian families invited the local community to come as part of a family fun day.”