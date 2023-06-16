See all the photos from the Festival of Ferns in Wexford

Murt and Elizebeth Cash in Doyle's Bar at the Ferns Festival.

Harry Deveraux, CJ O'Connor, Isobella Deveraux and Lisa Deveraux at the Fun Day in Ferns Castle.

Leanne Murphy, Mary Daly and Shannon Morris-Dwyer in Doyle's Bar at the Ferns Festival.

Leo and Nathan O'Connor, Ciara Burke, Amy Fortune and Stephen Kearns in Doyle's Bar at the Ferns Festival.

Michelle Dwyer-O'Grady and Matthew Pepper in Doyle's Bar at the Ferns Festival.

Eileen Roche, Jamie Moynihan, Michelle Dwyer-O'Grady and Trish Dwyer in Doyle's Bar at the Ferns Festival.

FERNS came alive over the weekend when it played host to a ‘Festival of Ferns’ event that was a fantastic success.

The organisers worked very hard at ensuring there as something of interest for all member of the family.

One of the visual highlights was the festival parade which saw a everything from Norman knights and dragons to marching bands and street performers making it an event to remember.

One one of the standout events of the weekend was the concert in St Eden’s Cathedral of the world renowned Allabair Trio who were joined for the occasion by Wexford’s own choral group, Chord On Blues.

The concert also featured the formidable talent of vocalist, Melanie O’Reilly, guitarist, David Creevy and Uileann piper, Brewen Favreau.

History was also made on the night as the concert featured the premiere of a new song cycle composed by Ms O’Reilly, alongside O’Carolan pieces and other fan favourites.

The Ferns Heritage Project commissioned the piece with funding assistance from the Ancient Connections programme.

The concept for the song was inspired by the stories and connection between St Aidan (St Maodoc) of Ferns and St David of Wales.

The Ancient Connections programme is specifically aimed at enhancing the heritage and culture connections between St Davids and County Wexford, with a particular emphasis on the Ferns area.

From a visual perspective, the giant puppets that formed a focal point of the festival parade were also among the highlights of the weekend and throughout the festival local venues provided showcase platforms for an eclectic line-up of local musicians to perform.

The fact the weather was incredible for the entire festival just added to what was a fantastic weekend.