Section of Wexford road closed following two-car collision

A section of the R731 outside Monamolin, Co Wexford has been closed following a road traffic accident between a car and van this morning. Emergency services were quickly on the scene with two fire tenders, two ambulances and gardái vehicles present. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was unharmed. He was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

The car was being driven by a woman in her 40s, she is currently being assessed by ambulance staff but is not thought to have serious injuries. She was also the single occupant of her vehicle. Emergency services are currently clearing the scene and hope to reopen the road shortly.