Second tragedy to hit Wexford beaches in three days as woman in her 80s dies

A woman has died at Cahore North Beach in County Wexford this evening, despite efforts to resuscitate her.

Members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were called to the scene at 5.09 p.m. on Friday evening, said a spokesperson.

The lady, believed to be aged in her 80s and from the nearby area, was found lying face down on the beach.

Two nurses, who happened to be on the beach, attempted CPR, and two members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were present as the defibrillator was deployed.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and made efforts to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second tragedy on Wexford beaches in three days after a man in his 80s drowned after getting into difficulty on Curracloe beach on Tuesday. It is believed that he was not from the area but was visiting Curracloe with his family

More to follow