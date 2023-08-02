Rich heritage of Wexford village is depicted in new mural

Cllr. Mary Farrell cutting the ribbon with the COWS at the official launch of new mural in Oulart village.

The history and heritage of Oulart has been depicted in a new mural recently unveiled in the village.

Paying tribute to the hurlers of yesteryear and the pike men who laid down their lives for the people of Wexford, the mural was created by local artist Karen Dempsey who was commissioned by the Community of Oulart Women’s Society (COWS) to work on the project.

Bridget O’Toole is the chairperson of the COWS and she explained how the project came about.

“We had this dirty, dreary wall and we felt that something had to be done to clean it and bring it back to life,” said Bridget. “So we took it on as a project. Eddie O’Dowd and Marty Murphy power-washed it, we did the undercoat ourselves, and the little area before the wall was cleared up by the local cubs and scouts.”

A pair of buddy benches were installed at the wall, providing children with a place to go when they want someone to talk to, and then the creative process began in earnest.

“We had a tree painted there and had children from the local schools place their handprints on the wall to represent the leaves,” continued Bridget. “And then Karen began work on the mural, she was a pleasure to work with, she took on board all our suggestions and came with ideas of her own. The mural depicts hurlers evolving into pikemen and harks back to the history of the village. We’re over the moon with the result, blown away by it.”

On behalf of the COWS, Bridget also wished to pay tribute to someone who has supported the group since its formation. “We have to give thanks to Councillor Mary Farrell, she helped us with grant funding all the way through, she’s been hugely supportive of the COWS since we started.”

Cllr Farrell officially opened the mural at a ceremony in Oulart and noted how the garden space was a “serene place to reflect and enjoy the mural” and congratulated all those involved on a “brilliant project”.