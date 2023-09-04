Restoring respite care at Gorey centre is an ‘absolute priority’ but no end in sight for parents

Respite care at St Aidan’s Services has been closed since May 1. Parents organise protest outside the centre to highlight the case to Minister Anne Rabbitte

A group of parents and care givers protested at the visit to St Aidan’s Services in Millands, Gorey, on Monday morning by Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte.

Secretary of Parents Unite for Respite, Darren McGovern, said they want respite care restored to the 140 service users of Mulcahy House which was closed earlier this year having been operated by the management of St Aidan’s.

A spokesperson for St Aidan’s Services said that the Board Chairman Hugh Kane, and the CEO Eimear Mannion, “pleaded with the Minister to provide the funding necessary to address pay inequalities that are impacting on recruitment and making it much more difficult for agencies like Saint Aidan’s to maintain staffing levels”.

Saint Aidan’s Services temporarily closed their respite service due to staff shortages last May, because it cannot recruit and retain enough staff to provide services safely, said the spokesperson.

Ms Mannion illustrated the 20 per cent difference in Saint Aidan’s versus HSE salaries and explained this difference in pay is central to the current staff shortages and “must be urgently addressed by the Government to enable enough staff to be recruited, and to restore the Respite service.

“Reopening respite is a key priority for St Aidan’s, and increased recruitment activity is continuing. However, a commencement date to re-open respite cannot be named yet.”

Saint Aidan’s assures families affected by the recent suspension of services that Saint Aidan’s is doing everything it can to restore the respite service as soon as possible. “This is an absolute priority for St Aidan’s,” the CEO said.

The management team outlined the progress being made in other areas including a new Independent Living department, on-going projects to develop new residential houses, opening of new Day Service units in the heart of Gorey town, and the outstanding levels of compliance in all regulatory inspections.

“Minister Rabbitte was delighted to hear about the progress Saint Aidan’s is making on so many fronts, and she acknowledged how vital and how cherished the service is to locals,” said Ms Mannion.

Ms Mannion paid tribute to the north Wexford community for their unwavering support, but she cautioned that the annual HSE funding to Saint Aidan’s Services must be increased to meet current and future service requirements.

Before she left Saint Aidan’s, Minister Rabbitte met with Liam Breen, Chairman of the Saint Aidan’s Advocacy Group, and Chloe Neville, Advocacy Group Member, who requested the Minister’s support for a new service they are proposing.

Parents Unite for Respite was formed last May after Mulcahy House was closed. Along with 140 service users with intellectual disabilities, a further 80 were hoping to get on to a waiting list, said Darren McGovern.

“They closed it on the 1st of May without informing anybody,” he said. “They sent a letter in a post which was received on the 3rd of May, a full 48 hours later. Yet the letter was dated the 28th of April, which was the Friday on the Bank Holiday Weekend. This is a vital service.”

With one of the wettest summers on record, some parents and care givers have been left prisoners in their own home, and are at “breaking point.”

“A lot of the children have very challenging behaviour. They have adverse reactions if their routine is upset, and there has been absolutely no response,” he said.

Mr McGovern said Parents Unite for Respite has been in contact with Minister Rabbitte’s office on numerous occasions, receiving emails back and forth, with HIQA, and the Department of Health.

“The manner in how the management of St Aidan’s is dealing with this situation is completely and utterly the wrong approach,” said Mr McGovern. “They have refused to answer questions that we have put to them.”

Some care givers have received offers of respite but in other parts of the county. “That’s not viable, it’s not possible. I think the management don’t understand the nub of the issue here: service users have very challenging behaviour, and they don’t like change. It’s not fair to ask a single mother, who could have three or four children, to bus it, or get a taxi an hour’s round trip or even more, to get respite,” said Mr McGovern.

Mulcahy House is a purpose-built facility, but now plans have been lodged to change a part of the centre into a pre-school. “They already have a pre-school down in their main headquarters,” he said.

If he could talk to the Minister in person, Mr McGovern would say to her: “Help, before it’s too late.”

“This country is awash with money. I’m not buying this business of ‘we don’t have money to fund Section 39,’” relating to funding for non-acute community agencies. The State is failing to look after its most vulnerable citizens, he said.

“For far too long in this country, people with special needs were pushed into the shadows. They were locked away in asylums and forgotten about. People with special needs had no voice. Why is it acceptable now to pull the rug from under the people who are holding up this whole health system,” added Mr McGovern.

Parents Unite for Respite has offered to work with management to bridge the gap in services, he said. “Originally, it was to be closed for a 12-week period. That was over 20 weeks ago and there is no sign of it opening again,” said Mr McGovern.

The group issued a Freedom of Information request, but St Aidan’s is not subject to FOI requests under the legislation, he said.

Mr McGovern called for more transparency and clarity from the management of St Aidan’s in relation the difficulties his son and others are experiencing.