Proposed Gorey North Relief Road would divert traffic away from the town centre

Plans are in train to advance a proposed Gorey North Relief Road and railway bridge that would divert traffic away from the Main Street.

Senator Malcolm Byrne met recently with Wexford County CEO Tom Enright and the intention is that the County Council will seek planning permission for the project in the first half of next year. The route will run through the St Waleran's site.

“It will be transformative in taking traffic away from the centre of town and is something that has been on my agenda for a while,” said Senator Byrne. “I am optimistic that there will be government support, but it is essential that there will be cooperation with Irish Rail.”

The aim is to create a relief road from the old Arklow road at an area called Ballyloughan, not far from the Bolands furniture store, and from there the road would go over a major new bridge yet to be constructed over the existing railway line.

“That will be designed such that it will be high enough to allow both for electrification of the line at some stage in the future, and for a double line to be put in,” said Senator Byrne. “It’s going to be a much bigger bridge to future proof it for when we expand the railway at some stage.”

“The bridge would be built so that over a weekend, it would be dropped down on to the structure. There will have to be discussions with Irish Rail, but I think they are aware this is coming down the track, if you pardon the pun.”

From the railway line, the road will go via the St Waleran’s site and ultimately link in with the inner relief road that’ is running around the town.

“The biggest part of the project is the bridge. The road isn’t as difficult. That’s going to be built as part of the St Waleran’s development. But the building of the bridge will be the significant part, and obviously because there are negotiations that will have to happen with Irish Rail, that will take some time,” said Senator Byrne.

The next major step is get the planning application lodged early next year. “Then there is the funding requirement. Certainly I have indicated, in terms of infrastructure projects for Gorey, that this is critical. There should be central government support for this but obviously it has to go through the planning process first,” said Senator Byrne. “It’s not a small project.”

Senator Byrne said discussions should be held with residents and landowners living close to the proposed route. The engineering challenge of building the bridge “will have to be met,” but given how quickly north Wexford and Gorey are growing, this piece of infrastructure is critical to Gorey’s long term development, he said.

“It will help to take a lot of traffic out of the centre of the town. Unfortunately, at present a lot of the traffic has to go into the town centre even if it doesn’t need to be there,” said Senator Byrne.

The northern distributor road would make a “significant difference” in reducing traffic from the Main Street. “It’s going to be a multi-million euro project.” The inclusion of the bridge complicates cost. “If it was a just a road with a cycle path and due regard to pedestrians, it would be a lot easier,” he said.

A North Relief Road would be more than a kilometre long from where it comes off the Arklow road, to where it would link to the Ballytegan road. That in turn would link to a road going through what is now Coill na Giúise.

“It will also allow for the development of what will effectively be a new village at the St Waleran’s site. The town is growing so quickly, but we’ve got to ensure effective traffic flows well into the future. It’s positive that the Council will move towards its design and apply for planning in the first half of next year,” concluded Senator Byrne.