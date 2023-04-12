Play pulls in €8,000 for Wexford groups

The success of Ballyoughter Drama Group’s latest production will have a lasting impact for many around Wexford as the proceeds raised on the night are being divided between a host of good causes.

The group’s four-night February production of Tommy Marren’s ‘It’s the Real McCoy’ raised a total of €8,000 through door and raffle ticket sales. This money will be donated to local organisations including: North Wexford Hospice Homecare, St Aidan’s Daycare Centre Camolin, the Colm Donnelly Memorial Group, Camolin Development Association, Ballyoughter-Ballycanew Development Association, Church of the Sacred Heart Ballyoughter, Ballyoughter School, Cara Animal Shelter and St Patrick’s GAA Ballyoughter.

Speaking after the curtains closed on the last show, Jimmy Kavanagh of Ballyoughter Drama Group said that production was “an astounding success, both on and off stage”, with all four nights selling out .

All at the Ballyoughter Drama Group wish to thank everyone who supported the production and said that they look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s show.