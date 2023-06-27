Pip elected Gorey chair for second time in five years as Kavanagh opts to stay down south

Cathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Pip Breen and Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Fionntán Ó Suilleabháin pictured with members of the Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

For the second time in this council’s five-year term the elected members of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD) have voted for Councillor Pip Breen to be their cathaoirleach. However, during the council’s AGM last week it was revealed that Cllr Breen wasn’t initially expected to be nominated for the position and had only been approached after one of his colleagues decided not to avail of his own nomination.

“Originally my name was going to be put forward but I decided to withdraw,” said Cllr Willie Kavanagh at the AGM. “A lot of the things required from the cathaoirleach involve being in Gorey but I’m so far down the county and don’t know the town that well.

“I just think we would be better served going with someone else which is why I’m proposing Pip Breen for the role.”

That proposal was subsequently seconded by Cllr Andrew Bolger before a counter-proposal from Cllr Anthony Donohue, seconded by Cllr Diarmuid Devereux, also put Cllr Oliver Walsh forward as cathaoirleach.

As a result, district manager Philip Knight put it to a vote with Cllr Breen receiving the support of Cllrs Bolger, Breen, Farrell, Kavanagh, Kenny, and Sullivan, and Cllr Walsh being voted by Cllrs Devereux, Donohue, and Walsh.

Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin chose to abstain.

With the role of cathaoirleach settled for the upcoming year, it was left to the members to select a leas cathaoirleach to take them to the end of the council’s five-year term. Cllr Bolger proposed Cllr Ó Súilleabháin which was seconded by Cllr Kavanagh, and Cllr Farrell proposed Cllr Donohue, seconded by Cllr Walsh.

The vote which followed saw Cllr Ó Súilleabháin beat out Cllr Donohue by six votes to four.

Accepting the chains from outgoing chair, Cllr Donal Kenny, Cllr Breen admitted he hadn’t expected to be taking the hot seat for a second time until he was approached by Cllr Kavanagh three weeks ago.

“I do promise we’ll get any outstanding work over the line during my tenure, because we’ll be judged on what we do and what we haven’t done come election time next year,” he said before welcoming Cllr Ó Súilleabháin on board as his vice-chair.

Among the well-wishers were chief executive of Wexford County Council (WCC) Tom Enright who offered Cllr Breen “the full support of the executive” in getting any projects over the line. And, as Cllr Breen basked in the acclaim, Cllr Kavanagh admitted his own cunning plan had all come together nicely.

“I wish you the best of luck, this will ensure you’re kept busy up in Gorey while I do my work in Oylegate, it was a good stroke by me,” he joked.