Pictures show top class return for Coláiste Bhríde Golf Classic

Magali O' Driscoll, Brede Kavanagh and Linda Dunne (Principal, Colaiste Bhride) with some of the prizes on offer .

Henry Doyle, Ross Mc Crea, Ciaran Foley and Will Banberhoeven on their way to the next green.

The superb Coollattin Golf Course looked at its very best when avid golfers and fundraisers turned out for the 21st annual Golf Classic organised by the Coláiste Bhríde Parents’ Council.

Returning for the first time since Covid hit, as always, preparations for the popular community event and the array of prizes were top-class, with all funds raised from the day going towards the development of a 4G full-sized GAA pitch - a fundraising effort that will be ongoing over the next few years.

A total of 44 teams teed off during the day, with Victor Dunne, Cathal Louth, Ann Marie O’ Dowd and John O’ Dowd coming out on top in the Full GUI Category, Graham Carroll, Mick Doran, Lar Behan and Tony D’Arcy winning in the Mixed GUI Category and Declan Carthy, Pat O’ Brien, Marcus Byrne clinching victory in the Non-GUI Category.

Aidan Travers was nearest the pin, while the longest drives were hit by Catherine Kinsella (ladies) and John Finn (gents).

“The continued support from students and parents, past and present, from the community and all who put out teams on the day, is exceptional is very much appreciated,” Coláiste Bhríde Principal Linda Dunne said.

“Sincere appreciation must go to our major sponsor on the day, ProAmpac. Thank you to our joint sponsors: Zurich, Candy’s Carnew, Whitty Security, Doyle’s Electrical, Sovereign Security, K & K Windows, Myers Coaches, Naylor Engineering, Uniforms Direct, Baltinglass and Ireland Route Exchange.

“Thank you to the many other sponsors and supporters, including those who donated to our raffle, who were all named in the clubhouse on the day.

“Management and staff of Coláiste Bhríde are truly grateful to all concerned. The Parents’ Council is planning and looks forward to another great day next June when hopefully the sun will shine for them!”