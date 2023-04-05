Wexford

Pictures show the Gorey and District GAA awards

Eva Corrigan, Cody Hearne, Aoife Hearne, James Hearne, Chloe Tobin and Áine Corrigan. Pic: Jim Campbell

Stuart Byrne and Justyne Lawless enjoyed the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel were Jean and Peter Kenny. Pic: Jim Campbell

Tony and Mary Doran enjoyed the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paula Breen Darcy and Ciara Breen attended the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niall Breen and Shauna Lazenby. Pic: Jim Campbell

George Murphy and Colm Lambert were at the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel were Ann, Julie, Sarah, Marcella and Eileen O'Shaughnessy. Pic: Jim Campbell

John and Ellie Dempsey enjoyed the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Betty and Joe Shortle attended the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey Guardian

A large crowd attended Gorey and District GAA awards recently.

The awards took place in the Ashdown Park Hotel and a great night was had by all.

Pictures by Jim Campbell.