Pictures show PolskaÉire festival in Gorey
James Cloke, Hazel Cloke, Seamus Murphy, Seamus Cloke and Miriam Murphy from Enniscorthy attended the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Performer during the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
young performer pictured during the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
April O'Connor and Sienna Arcari ready for the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Anita Wawrzyniak and Alina Sitkierska attended the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Oli Riquet addressing the attendance at the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Dancers Eavan Bolger, Natalia Riquet and Hannah McNamee performing in the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Dancers performing in the pouring rain during the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Polish actress Sonia Bohosiewicz made a guest appearance at the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. (l to r)- Ola Riquet, Maciek Neumann-Kochanski, Sylwia Gut, Sonia Bohosiewicz, Karol Dettlaff, Ania Olejnik, Piotr Plaiek. Pic: Jim Campbell
Nevaela Hunter, Caroline Doran, Olivia O'Reilly and Tehya Hunter were pictured at the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Kasia Komin and Mira Kankowska attended the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Participants preparing for the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Group enjoying a selfie at 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Joanna Rakowska, Kasia Panter and Gosia Polcyn enjoyed the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Robert and Monica Magorski were at the Irish Premiere of the film 'Masz Ci Los' at Movies@Gorey on Thursday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Nicola Arcari, Amali Arcari and Millie Redmond enjoyed the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Krystyne Borow and Renata Swist attended the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Adam Hunter, Caroline Doran and Tehya Hunter enjoyed the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show outside the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Dancers Eavan Bolger, Natalia Riquet and Hannah McNamee pictured at the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Olivia O'Reilly, Anna Olejnik and Sarah Cloke pictured preparing for the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Anna Olejnik, Ula Kaczor (designer) and Patsy Kenny pictured at the 'My Wonderful-Oceania' artistic show in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday evening as part of the PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey. Pic: Jim Campbell
Gorey Guardian Today at 03:00
GOREY reccently held a PolskaÉire Fesitval celebrating the mixing of two cultures. There was an artistic show titled ‘My Wondeful-Oceania’ held outside the Loch Garman Arms on the Friday evening. The show included a fashion show with dancers.
They also held a screening of the film ‘Masz Ci Los’ at Movies@Gorey on the Thursday evening, this was its Irish Premiere.
Photos by Jim Campbell.