Pictures show people socialising in Gorey

Wexford
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 | 9.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Kenneth Bello and Daisy Sharpe relaxing in The Book Cafe on Sunday.
Fred and Mary Henderson were in The Coach House on Sunday.
Mags, Andrew and Aibhe Byrne enjoying some family time in The Book Cafe on Sunday.
Laura Grimes and Bruce Walker were in The Book Cafe on Sunday.
Deirdre McGrath and Dolores Kelly in The Book Cafe on Sunday.
Larry and Lena Greene having an enjoyable afternoon in The Coach House on Sunday.
John, Anne and Rebecca O'Brien were in Gleesons Bar in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Sunday.
Orla Grimes and Patrick McGuinness enjoying an afternoon in The Book Cafe on Sunday.
Alice, Aidan and Fionnuala Doyle were at Kay McGarry's surprise birthday party in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening.
Linda McGuire, Kayla Breen and Katie Cashe enjoyed a night out in Breen's Bar on Saturday.
Sarah Taffee with her dad Eddie Taffee at Kay McGarry's surprise birthday party in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening.
/
January 25 2023 02:00 AM
See our gallery of events from photographer, Jim Campbell.
A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up