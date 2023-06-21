Pictures show COWS tea party in Oulart is a great success

The organisation (Community of Oulart Women’s Society) only formed in 2022 and before Christmas held two social tea parties, however, the most recent event was the first time such an even took place this year.

The aim of the events is to give people in the community a chance to meet up in a relaxed and very informal way and in particular it gives those who recently moved into the area an opportunity to get to know their neighbours.

The importance of the events from a social perspective can’t be overstated and for some of the members the tea parties provide a great chance to have social interaction with their friends and neighbours.

One of those involved in the organisation is local woman, Breda Jacob, and she said the recent event was well attended, as were the two events held in 2022.

“It’s an opportunity for people to just get together and get to know each other,” said Breda.

The COWS members bring along homemade bakes to the tea parties and they avail of light refreshments while having a relaxed chat among themselves.

“This was the first one this year and a lot of people have moved into the area so it’s a good way for them to get to know other people living around them,” said Breda.

The COWS members meet every second Tuesday night and new members are always welcome to join. There is no charge and the members of the organisation are very receptive of new faces joining up.

The members are currently working on developing a large scale mural at a wall near the GAA pitch and everyone is looking forward to having the finished creation unveiled in the coming weeks.