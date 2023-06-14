Pictures show Ballythomas National School Confirmation Day in Wexford
Sinead McGonigle and Aoibheann Kinsella from Ballythomas National School made their Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with their families. Pic: Jim Campbell
Hannah Sweetman-McDonald from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell
Saoirse Carter from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell
David Doyle from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Cathy, Brian, Aaron and Ella Doyle. Pic: Jim Campbell
Confirmation class from Ballythomas National School who were Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with V Rev Denis Browne PP, Rev Fr Raymond Gahan and teacher Anne Marie Stafford. Pic: Jim Campbell
Niamh Ní Luasaigh from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Nessa, Diarmuid and Lorraine Luasaigh. Pic: Jim Campbell
Emma Boland from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Tina, Tom and Oliver Boland. Pic: Jim Campbell
Niamh Woodbyrne from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with John and Aileen Woodbyrne. Pic: Jim Campbell
Brianna O'Toole from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Aine Leonard, Brian, John and Tony O'Toole. Pic: Jim Campbell
THE sixth class students of Ballythomas National School recently made their Confirmation. They were confirmed in in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilanerin on Friday by Rev Denis Browne PP, Rev Fr Raymond Gahan. In attendence was their families and teacher Anne Marie Stafford.