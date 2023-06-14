Wexford

Change county

Pictures show Ballythomas National School Confirmation Day in Wexford

Sinead McGonigle and Aoibheann Kinsella from Ballythomas National School made their Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with their families. Pic: Jim Campbell

Hannah Sweetman-McDonald from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell

Saoirse Carter from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell

David Doyle from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Cathy, Brian, Aaron and Ella Doyle. Pic: Jim Campbell

Confirmation class from Ballythomas National School who were Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with V Rev Denis Browne PP, Rev Fr Raymond Gahan and teacher Anne Marie Stafford. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niamh Ní Luasaigh from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Nessa, Diarmuid and Lorraine Luasaigh. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emma Boland from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Tina, Tom and Oliver Boland. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niamh Woodbyrne from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with John and Aileen Woodbyrne. Pic: Jim Campbell

Brianna O'Toole from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Aine Leonard, Brian, John and Tony O'Toole. Pic: Jim Campbell

thumbnail: Sinead McGonigle and Aoibheann Kinsella from Ballythomas National School made their Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with their families. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Hannah Sweetman-McDonald from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Saoirse Carter from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with her family. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: David Doyle from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Cathy, Brian, Aaron and Ella Doyle. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Confirmation class from Ballythomas National School who were Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with V Rev Denis Browne PP, Rev Fr Raymond Gahan and teacher Anne Marie Stafford. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Niamh Ní Luasaigh from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Nessa, Diarmuid and Lorraine Luasaigh. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Emma Boland from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Tina, Tom and Oliver Boland. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Niamh Woodbyrne from Ballythomas National School made her Confirmation in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with John and Aileen Woodbyrne. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Brianna O'Toole from Ballythomas National School was Confirmed in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilanerin on Friday pictured with Aine Leonard, Brian, John and Tony O'Toole. Pic: Jim Campbell
Gorey Guardian

THE sixth class students of Ballythomas National School recently made their Confirmation. They were confirmed in in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilanerin on Friday by Rev Denis Browne PP, Rev Fr Raymond Gahan. In attendence was their families and teacher Anne Marie Stafford.

Photos by Jim Campbell.