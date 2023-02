Medbh Hughes receiving the player of the year award from team manager Patrick Fortune.

Roisin McGonigle, player of the match in the county final ,receiving her award from team manager Patrick Fortune.

Ladies football team, winners of the league, being presented with their medals.

Fiona McCarthy receiving the young player of the year award from team manager Patrick Fortune.

Presentation being made to the football team management. From left: Paddy Bolger, Madbh Hughes, Patrick Fortune, Katelyn O'Connor and Ciara Fortune.

Tara Rocks camogie team, winners of the county final, being presented with their medals.

Leah Owley O'Reilly, Tiernan Doyle, Caoimhe Fleming and Mia McMahon at the Tara Rocks Camogie and Ladies Football dinner dance in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Photos: Jim Campbell

Everyone turned on the style for Friday night’s Tara Rocks GAA Dinner Dance, which took place at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey.

As well as trophies being presented to individual players, the Tara Rocks camogie team was presented with its trophy for winning the county final, plus the ladies football team was presented with its trophy for winning the league.

Check out our photos taken on the night by photographer Jim Campbell.