Robert King with his grandmother Hannah King with Fr Brian Whelan following his Confirmation.

Abigail Ireton after her Confirmation with Mollie, Casey, Robert and Robert Ireton.

Madison Clancy pictured with Fr Brian Whelan and her family following the Confirmation.

Elisabeth Kukharenka with Fr Brian Whelan and her family following the Confirmation.

Candidates pictured following their Confirmation with Fr Brian Whelan and teachers in the Star of the Sea Church in Riverchapel on Friday. Photo: Jim Campbell

Dylan Whelehan with Fr Brian Whelan following his Confirmation in the Star of the Sea Church in Riverchapel.

Robert King with Fr Brian Whelan and his family following his Confirmation in the Star of the Sea Church in Riverchapel on Friday.

Kuba Lipinski after his Confirmation with Derek, Sylvia and Philip Lipinski.

Conor Redmond with Fr Brian Whelan and Michael, Viviha and Koray Redmond following the Confirmation in the Star of the Sea Church in Riverchapel. Photos: Jim Campbell

The Star of the Sea Church in Riverchapel was the setting for the recent Confirmation Day, as students from the area celebrated their special occasion.