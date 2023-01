Holly Gallagher, Helen Campbell, Flynn Campbell, Paul Brown, Paddy Boyle and Bell at the 'Gorey Park Run' on Saturday morning. Photo: Jim Campbell

Emma O'Brien, Catherine Wilson, Andy Clancy, Charles Mossman and Cyrus Kavanagh at the Gorey Park Run on Saturday morning. Photo: Jim Campbell

People of all ages were out in force on Saturday morning for the weekly 5k Gorey Park Run, with photographer Jim Campbell capturing all of the fun and action on the morning, as our online gallery shows.

For those who wish to take part in the weekly Park Run, it’s on in Gorey Park every Saturday morning, rain, hail or shine, at 9.30 a.m.

See https://www.parkrun.ie/gorey/ for more details.