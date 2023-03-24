Pictures from the Ballyellis Confirmation Day in Askamore Church
Páidí Buttle with his family and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP at the Ballyellis Confirmation in St Brigid's Church, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell
Adam Redmond with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Martin Kehoe with his family and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Pupils from Scoil Treasa Naofa, Ballyellis following their Confirmation in St Brigid's Church, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell
Niamh Tomkins with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP and her family.
Eoin Cowman with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Eoin Cowman with Mary, Aoife and Brian Cowman and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Béibheann Tomkins with V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Thomas Doran with Paul Doran and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Tomás Kenny with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP and Thomas Kenny.
Daire Lancaster with Mary and Stephen Lancaster and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Niamh Tomkins with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Páidí and Harry Buttle with V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Páidí Butler with Ann, Pat and Kate Butler.
Harry Buttle with Lily Kate, Sadie, Brian, Paula and Tom Buttle.
Martin Kehoe with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Keily Kavanagh with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Daire Lancaster with V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Kyle Keane with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
John Kenny with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Gorey Guardian Fri 24 Mar 2023 at 14:49
There was plenty of colour and fun at St Brigid’s Church, Askamore as students from Scoil Treasa Naofa, Ballyellis celebrated their Confirmation Day along with their families, friends and celebrant, the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.
Our photographer Jim Campbell captured all of the bright, happy faces on the day, as our online gallery shows.