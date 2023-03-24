Pictures from the Ballyellis Confirmation Day in Askamore Church

Daire Lancaster with Mary and Stephen Lancaster and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.

Eoin Cowman with Mary, Aoife and Brian Cowman and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.

Niamh Tomkins with the V Rev. Joseph Power PP and her family.

Pupils from Scoil Treasa Naofa, Ballyellis following their Confirmation in St Brigid's Church, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell

Martin Kehoe with his family and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.

Páidí Buttle with his family and the V Rev. Joseph Power PP at the Ballyellis Confirmation in St Brigid's Church, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell

There was plenty of colour and fun at St Brigid’s Church, Askamore as students from Scoil Treasa Naofa, Ballyellis celebrated their Confirmation Day along with their families, friends and celebrant, the V Rev. Joseph Power PP.