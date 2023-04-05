Pictures from Gorey Musical Society’s production of West Side Story

After months of near daily rehearsals, the cast and crew brought the high-energy show to the Gorey stage, attracting huge crowds during the six days of performances. From the moment they stepped into the spotlight until long after the curtain closed on the last show, the cast and crew have received rave reviews from individuals and drama groups nationwide.

Leading lady Karla Tracey took on the role of Maria, tugging at the heartstrings of all watching with her angelic voice and emotional performance. Originally from Arklow, Karla has been performing since the age of seven, with her love of theatre fuelled further by her time at Innovations Theatre School and Carlow-bases Striking Productions. West Side Story was her first performance with Gorey Musical Society and judging by the cheers she received from the audiences, it is hoped that she will return to the Gorey stage soon.

Emmet Donlan travelled all the way from Clonmel to play to role of Tony in the production and he certainly wowed the crowds with his performance. A member of St Mary’s Choral Society for over 20 years, he has previously played challenging roles such as Frederick in The Pirates of Penzance and Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar with Tipperary Musical Society. A graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology with an Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music, Emmet works as an instrumentalist with Band 1 Bde of the Irish Defence Forces in the rank of Corporal.

The show marked the return of award-winning director Stephen Acton to the Gorey drama scene after an accident last year left him unable to participate for several months. Speaking prior to the opening night, Stephen described the production as “a beast of a show”, saying that it would be one of the biggest Gorey had ever seen.

The cast and crew included both new and familiar faces to the Gorey drama scene including Margaret Masterson as Anita, Michael Cruz as Bernardo, Richard O’Toole as Riff, Brandon Cogley as Chino, Hannah McNiven as Anybodys, and many, many more. Megan Mc Evoy supported the cast with their moves through her role as Choreographer for the production, with Conor McCarthy stepping up as Musical Director.