Pictures as students show off fancy footwork at Creagh College Strictly event

Click the photo below for a gallery of pics!

At the Creagh College Strictly Come Dancing event in the Amber Springs Hotel on Thursday evening were Danny Goff, James Kavanagh, David Redmond and Matt Furlong. Pic: Jim Campbell

Caoimhe Leacy and Nicola Teavers in action during the Creagh College Strictly Come Dancing event in the Amber Springs Hotel on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ella Jones and Charlie Fleming wowed the judges with their fancy footwork at the Creagh College Strictly Come Dancing event recently, with their magic moves winning them top prize on the night.

The pair were one of eleven couples to take to the dance floor at the recent event, which served as a fundraiser for the school’s upcoming production of ‘Grease’. There was a huge show of support from people across the school and wider community, with a huge crowd coming along to cheer on the dancers at the Amber Springs.

While there was a huge amount of talent on display on the night, judges Malcolm Byrne, Shelley Atkins and Karen Conroy chose the winning couple for their impressive skill and range of tricks they incorporated into their routine. Teachers Claire Swinburne and Ryan Corcoran came in second place on the night, much to the envy of the other teacher entrants with whom they engaged in healthy competition in the run up to the event.

“The event was fantastic and received a huge amount of support. It was a great opportunity to promote the arts through the school. We wanted to promote the fact it’s cool to do these things. As a school, we are very high achieving in sport but it’s important to showcase other opportunities also,” explained teacher Ciara Spellman, who served as an MC on the night alongside colleague, Daniel Condron.

“None of the kids had been on stage before so getting involved with something like this was a massive achievement. They were brilliant and the judges commented on the high standard of their performances.”

A successful event was brought to a close with a very special surprise performance of a ‘Grease’ medley, which included Creagh College Principal, Paul Glynn, among others.