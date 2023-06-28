Wexford

Change county

Pictures as Corner Boy and DJ Ciano wow Wexford crowds at Shedfest ‘23

Laura Myers, Jemma Earle and Shannon O'Connor were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Aaron Pegman, Ciaran O'Reilly, Dearbhaile O'Sullivan, Charles Harris and Ciara Pegman. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Paul O'Neill, Niall Kehoe, John Paul and Roy Stephenson. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aidan O'Connor and Seamus Kavanagh during the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Shane Butler and Jack Butler were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of The Frisky Gypsys and Corner Boy who performed at the Shedfest at the Buffers Alley Grounds onm Saturday. (l to r)- Stephen Hamilton, Robert Kirkpatrick, Michael Sutherland, Conor Foran and Jordan Ryan. Pic: Jim Campbell

Eileen and Mick Buttler, Mary and Pat Cousins were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Matthew Cottan, Ayna Farrell. Ross Smithers and Kat Farrell from Carlow attended the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Martina Kavanagh, Aoife Redmond, Ailish Lawless and Ann Lacey. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emer Watchorn and Kim Lucas enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fiona Cousins, Jack Hearn and Ryan O'Mara attended the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Daíthi Dee and Niall Purcell were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Amie Bolger, Emer Sweetnam and Amelia Green at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aoife Tobin Karl Dagg were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Donny Cloney and Deirdre Kelly enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Troy Cullen and Atlanta Cahill. Pic: Jim Campbell

Amy Mitten and Maeve Kavanagh pictured at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Petra and Charlie Breslin enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Shauna O'Leary, Amy Cahill and Mary Kate Doyle enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jessica Kenny and Ciara Doyle were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

thumbnail: Laura Myers, Jemma Earle and Shannon O'Connor were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Pictured at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Aaron Pegman, Ciaran O'Reilly, Dearbhaile O'Sullivan, Charles Harris and Ciara Pegman. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Paul O'Neill, Niall Kehoe, John Paul and Roy Stephenson. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Aidan O'Connor and Seamus Kavanagh during the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Shane Butler and Jack Butler were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Members of The Frisky Gypsys and Corner Boy who performed at the Shedfest at the Buffers Alley Grounds onm Saturday. (l to r)- Stephen Hamilton, Robert Kirkpatrick, Michael Sutherland, Conor Foran and Jordan Ryan. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Eileen and Mick Buttler, Mary and Pat Cousins were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Matthew Cottan, Ayna Farrell. Ross Smithers and Kat Farrell from Carlow attended the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Martina Kavanagh, Aoife Redmond, Ailish Lawless and Ann Lacey. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Emer Watchorn and Kim Lucas enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Fiona Cousins, Jack Hearn and Ryan O'Mara attended the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Daíthi Dee and Niall Purcell were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Amie Bolger, Emer Sweetnam and Amelia Green at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Aoife Tobin Karl Dagg were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Donny Cloney and Deirdre Kelly enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: At the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening were Troy Cullen and Atlanta Cahill. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Amy Mitten and Maeve Kavanagh pictured at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Petra and Charlie Breslin enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Shauna O'Leary, Amy Cahill and Mary Kate Doyle enjoyed the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Jessica Kenny and Ciara Doyle were at the Shedfest at Buffers Alley GAA grounds on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell
Simon Bourke
Gorey Guardian

​More than two thousand people descended upon Buffer’s Alley GAA for this year’s Shedfest, an annual music event which continues to flourish in its 14th year. Headlined by Corner Boy with support from The Frisky Gypsies and DJ Ciano among others, the event was, according to organiser Seamus Kavanagh, a great success.

However, that success was only made possible due to the hard work and dedication of the many volunteers involved with the event.

“We had 100 staff on the night and Corner Boy, who’ve played with us a number of times in the past, were our headline act,” said Seamus. “We had the Frisky Gypsies for the first time and they went down really well and DJ Ciano went down a storm, he brought a lot of people with him. There were two stages for people to enjoy.”

Having previously partnered with Yellowbelly Beer and Rockford Gin, this year’s Shedfest included a tent ran by Wexberry Spirits, a local producer of alcoholic spirits mixed with the very best local fruit. Already looking ahead to next year’s event, Seamus said there were always ambitions to potentially expand or extend the event.

“We have ideas about what acts to bring and whether to expand the event, you always need to keep the wheels turning, but when you’re trying to attract acts you have to look at the cost and try and balance it all out, we’d love to get national acts who would draw a big crowd,” he said.

“There’s always plans for a second night, we could possibly look at doing a country and western night and then a pop night, so there’s lot of different ideas about what to do going forward.”