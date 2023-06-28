Pictures as Corner Boy and DJ Ciano wow Wexford crowds at Shedfest ‘23

Members of The Frisky Gypsys and Corner Boy who performed at the Shedfest at the Buffers Alley Grounds onm Saturday. (l to r)- Stephen Hamilton, Robert Kirkpatrick, Michael Sutherland, Conor Foran and Jordan Ryan. Pic: Jim Campbell

​More than two thousand people descended upon Buffer’s Alley GAA for this year’s Shedfest, an annual music event which continues to flourish in its 14th year. Headlined by Corner Boy with support from The Frisky Gypsies and DJ Ciano among others, the event was, according to organiser Seamus Kavanagh, a great success.

However, that success was only made possible due to the hard work and dedication of the many volunteers involved with the event.

“We had 100 staff on the night and Corner Boy, who’ve played with us a number of times in the past, were our headline act,” said Seamus. “We had the Frisky Gypsies for the first time and they went down really well and DJ Ciano went down a storm, he brought a lot of people with him. There were two stages for people to enjoy.”

Having previously partnered with Yellowbelly Beer and Rockford Gin, this year’s Shedfest included a tent ran by Wexberry Spirits, a local producer of alcoholic spirits mixed with the very best local fruit. Already looking ahead to next year’s event, Seamus said there were always ambitions to potentially expand or extend the event.

“We have ideas about what acts to bring and whether to expand the event, you always need to keep the wheels turning, but when you’re trying to attract acts you have to look at the cost and try and balance it all out, we’d love to get national acts who would draw a big crowd,” he said.

“There’s always plans for a second night, we could possibly look at doing a country and western night and then a pop night, so there’s lot of different ideas about what to do going forward.”