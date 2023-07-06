Paralympic gold medallist Darragh McDonald to contest Wexford local elections for Fine Gael

The Gorey native, who won gold for Ireland in the 400m freestyle in London 2012, recently returned home after a long stint in Dublin and says now is the time to “give something back” to all those who supported him during his sporting career.

Now retired from swimming, Darragh (29) will be on the ticket for next June’s local elections and says he is “passionate about our town and want to play a practical role in its future development”. “North Wexford is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and is facing challenges around housing, timely access to healthcare and community infrastructure. Significant investment in the area is critical,” he added.

“Gorey and its people have so good to me over so many years, particularly in regards to my career in swimming, and I want to try and give something back if I can."

Although he didn’t grow up in a family which any particular political affiliation, Darragh says he has always taken an interest in politics and, since moving home, has begun to see areas where he can make a difference. On his decision to join Fine Gael he said, “I spent a lot of time looking at the current profiles of the parties in Wexford, Fine Gael has always had a strong representation in the county but maybe has slipped a little over the last couple of the years, but its overall goals are in line with my own. At the same time there are parties with strong representation in the county who I believe are no longer delivering. for the people.”

In addition, Darragh, who works as an accountant, argues that local government is not investing enough into a part of the county which is growing at a rate faster than anywhere in Wexford. Citing the ongoing issues at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant, and the downgrading of the Gorey Garda Station, he said, “Wexford County Council isn’t treating Gorey as a priority, the population of the town has grown exponentially in recent years but the amount of supports for that population haven’t grown in tandem, I’m talking about houses, créches, infrastructure, access to healthcare, Enniscorthy recently got a new primary health care centre, why hasn’t Gorey got one? These are just basic things which Gorey should have.”

As a younger candidate Darragh is aware of the “experience and expertise” currently in situ in the local council, but he says his own life experiences will enable him to relate to many of the area’s newer residents. “As a taxpayer, someone who struggled to buy a home for years, I have an understanding of the situation many people find themselves in right now, while I was searching for a house in Dublin the opportunity to work from home arose and allowed me to avail of a healthier, better lifestyle. Even now I still have people asking me what the south east is like, whether it’s a good place to live.”

Before he is officially ratified in September, Darragh has the small matter of a wedding and a honeymoon to attend to, but he will be wasting no time in going on the campaign trail upon his nomination.

“I’m planning on canvassing before Christmas and holding public consultations on some of the key issues affecting people in the area, get an in-depth idea of the real issues of concern. I’m retired from sport a long time but I think the skills do transfer over, I’m used to pressure, prioritising, that sense of professionalism, and that’s something missing from politics right now, public representatives need to be responsive and it’s just not happening.”

And Darragh has already received the support of current Fine Gael councillor Diarmuid Devereux. "I am delighted that Darragh has decided to seek the Fine Gael nomination at the upcoming convention. His track record in sport and business will ensure that Gorey district has a strong voice in the years ahead. He has my full backing and support."