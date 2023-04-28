Over 1,000 vehicles roll into Castletown for road run in memory of Colm Donnelly

Massive road run celebrates Colm’s love of vehicles

All roads led to Castletown on Sunday as people travelled by foot, car, truck and tractor for a road run and family day in memory of Colm Donnelly.

In what was one of the biggest road runs seen in Wexford and indeed, Ireland, a huge crowd joined together to celebrate the life of Colm, who passed away earlier this year as the result of a freak accident. The approximately 1,000 vehicles and many more attendees were testament to the popularity of the Gorey Community School student, while the event itself was a nod to Colm’s love of tractors and cars.

“It went really, really well. The amount of support and generosity that everyone showed was unbelievable. There were nearly 1,000 vehicles registered. Initially, we had 500 plates for registration and we said we would be doing well to fill them but we ended up having to order more,” said Colm’s sister, Niamh Donnelly. “Colm would have loved it. He was into all kinds of tractors and always loved doing up his cars, the noisier the better. There was a lot of noisy cars there, along with tractors, lorries, trucks and everything else.”

In addition to the road run, there was entertainment throughout the day including fun performances from Giggles the Clown, music from Paddy Doyle and an auction.

“Absolutely everyone got involved, we couldn’t believe it. We want to say a big thanks to everyone for the amount of support they gave and for helping us to keep Colm’s memory alive,” said Niamh.

In addition to remembering Colm, the event was aimed at raising vital funds for ICU St Vincent’s University Hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School, added Niamh.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to these causes. Funds are still being counted but will soon be finalised.