Over 1,000 vehicles roll into Castletown for road run in memory of Colm Donnelly

Massive road run celebrates Colm’s love of vehicles

Walter Donnelly, Lisa O'Mara, Louise Donnelly and Niamh Donnelly cut the ribbon at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday were Fiona Keogh, Sean Long, Lottie Long and Tara Keogh.

Anne, Ray and Aodhán Roche were at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Lisa O'Mara, Louise Donnelly, Mary Redmond, Ray Morrissey, Tracy O'Connor, George Creane, Yvonne Kehoe, Cathy Morrisey, Niamh Donnelly and Mary O'Toole.

Keithlyn Cooney and Rebecca Bailey O'Connor were pictured at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Jackie Long and Jim Toner.

Niamh Donnelly and Polly Jones pictured at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Rev Fr Denis Browne performing the Blessing at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Garda Insp Pat Cody, Taighe, Michael and Tanya Donohue.

Donal Darcy, Catherine Darcy, Walter Donnelly, Polly Jones, Louise Donnelly, Pat Hughes and Rev Fr Denis Browne pictured at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Alex Kinsella and Cllr Andrew Bolger attended the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Aaron Gethings and Óisin O'Sullivan.

MJ Kavanagh Doyle, Charlie Kavanagh Byrne, Callum Kavanagh Byrne and Jamie Redmond.

James Clare pictured at the Colm Donnelly Memorial Road Run at The Bunkar Bar on Sunday.

Leanne Bolger, Willow Bolger, Tiernan Molloy Kinsella, Rian Molloy Kinsella and Laura Murphy.

Eabha, Sandra and Isabelle Carty.

Amy Lewis

All roads led to Castletown on Sunday as people travelled by foot, car, truck and tractor for a road run and family day in memory of Colm Donnelly.

In what was one of the biggest road runs seen in Wexford and indeed, Ireland, a huge crowd joined together to celebrate the life of Colm, who passed away earlier this year as the result of a freak accident. The approximately 1,000 vehicles and many more attendees were testament to the popularity of the Gorey Community School student, while the event itself was a nod to Colm’s love of tractors and cars.

“It went really, really well. The amount of support and generosity that everyone showed was unbelievable. There were nearly 1,000 vehicles registered. Initially, we had 500 plates for registration and we said we would be doing well to fill them but we ended up having to order more,” said Colm’s sister, Niamh Donnelly. “Colm would have loved it. He was into all kinds of tractors and always loved doing up his cars, the noisier the better. There was a lot of noisy cars there, along with tractors, lorries, trucks and everything else.”

In addition to the road run, there was entertainment throughout the day including fun performances from Giggles the Clown, music from Paddy Doyle and an auction.

“Absolutely everyone got involved, we couldn’t believe it. We want to say a big thanks to everyone for the amount of support they gave and for helping us to keep Colm’s memory alive,” said Niamh.

In addition to remembering Colm, the event was aimed at raising vital funds for ICU St Vincent’s University Hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School, added Niamh.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to these causes. Funds are still being counted but will soon be finalised.