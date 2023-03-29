Over 100 people get on their feet for the Kilrush Askamore GAA run and walk

The runners were two of over 100 people who stepped out on the day to show their support for the club, all while taking part in some friendly competition and a fun community event. Many of the participants on the day had recently completed the Kilrush Askamore GAA Club’s first Coach to 5K initiative – a ten week programme that supports people in building up their running ability until they can comfortably complete a 5 km run.

The race was kicked off by Chairperson of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Councillor Donal Kenny, who later presented prizes to the winners in Askamore Community Centre at the end of the event. Senator Malcolm Byrne was also in Askamore for the event, joining the other runners in tackling the scenic but steep route around the locality.

The Askamore run proved to be an enjoyable day for people across the community, including both the runners and the many people who lined the streets of Askamore to show their support for their friends and family members. After the event, people from Askamore and beyond gathered in the community centre to enjoy refreshments and share their experience of the day.

The organisers of the Kilrush Askamore GAA annual 5 km run and walk have extended their thanks to everyone who helped to make the annual occasion so successful and are already looking forward to planning the 2024 event.