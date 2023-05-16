One submission received during Gorey Market House expressions of interest process

At an in-committee meeting about the future of Gorey Market House in December, members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council decided to look for expressions of interest from private investors in the first or second quarter of 2023.

Submissions were accepted from mid-March and according to Director of Services with Wexford County Council, Liz Hore, one submission was received.

Ms Hore said that she will meet with the Special Projects Team to review the submission this week and that a report would be brought to the June meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council for discussion.