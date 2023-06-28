Old favourites and new attractions make 162nd Gorey Agricultural Show a resounding success

Seamus Long doing what he does best during the line dancing at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niall Jones from Bree with the Pedigree Hereford Heffer born after the 1st July 2021 winner pictured with the adjudicator Trevor Masterson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Lisa Rothwell from Tullow with the winner of the Ewe Lamb Class pictured with Matthew, Deidre and Maisei Morrow at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Yole Class. Pic: Jim Campbell

June Parnell, David Parnell and Bridget Cullen from Bunclody were winners in a number of class sections at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Ewe Class. Pic: Jim Campbell

Despite inclement conditions in the early part of the day, the 162nd Gorey Agricultural Show was, according to all concerned, a “great success”. Held in Ashton, Ballycanew, the show was officially opened by Member of the European Parliament.(MEP) Sean Kelly with Tirlan as the main sponsors on the day.

Held across three fields the competition began early with horses, sheep, and cattle on display for the crowds to enjoy. This year, for the second year running, there was also a goat competition which drew a lot of spectators from early morning. Herefords were the dominant breed in the cattle section, sponsored by ABP Slaney: “we were delighted this year to see many new competitors in the cattle classes” said show PRO Stella Davis who also thanked the Island Hunt Pony Club for their running of the pony games and pony club jumping.

“The very well subscribed horse and pony classes ran very well, ground conditions were all the better having had a night of rain,” said Stella. “The horse and pony classes were very well subscribed and the highlight of the day was the Ladies Side Saddle RDS qualifier, this was such a spectacle to watch. All results are available online at www.goreyagriculturalshow.com.”

The trade stands at the show featured everything from handmade soaps and creams to Macra's Hang Tight bar. Agricultural machinery ranging from huge slurry spreaders to vintage bulldozers and steam engines were also on display.

"A lot of work goes into moving these machines onto the site and this is very much appreciated,” said Stella. “Joe Davitt, Seamus Long and Dancing with Declan were in attendance at the stage, and there was music and dancing all day long. South East Radio was broadcasting live, in association with Redmond Hotel Group and K and K Windows. Birds seemed to be very popular this year with an extensive poultry display, Donie Anderson had his geese and sheepdogs doing the rounds and we had an owl and birds of prey display.”

One of the main attractions, as ever, was the dog show which featured rescue dogs, working dogs, and everything in between, with a large audience ringside from start to finish.

The children’s craft section received over 700 entries, and the marquee was a rainbow of colour as lego and best healthy lunch box competitions, and lots and lots of rosettes, drew big crowds. The adult craft section had a new competition this year, best scarecrow, which had to be housed outside due to the number of entries. Stella confirmed the scarecrow competition is likely to become a permanent addition to the competitions given its popularity.

“Overall the Gorey Agricultural Show had another successful day, with a lot of happy farmers on site smiling with delight that the much needed rain had arrived,” she added.

The Chairman Willie Cecil and the committee of Gorey Agricultural Show said they were very grateful to main sponsor Tirlan, and chairman John Murphy for their continued support, to the Hardy family who provided them with “a fabulous site”, the local businesses who sponsor and support them in their preparations, and to all their helpers, groups and individuals, without whom the show would not be possible.