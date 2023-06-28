Wexford

Change county

Old favourites and new attractions make 162nd Gorey Agricultural Show a resounding success

Paige Galkine from Huntingtown, Gorey with a friesian calf at the GoreyAgricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

MEP Sean Kelly cutting the ribbon.

Tirlan sponsored the event.

Tadhg Muprhy and Hazel Burke from Ballycanew with Dinkey at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Mia Muprhy, Leah Roche and Jade White attended the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

June Parnell, David Parnell and Bridget Cullen from Bunclody were winners in a number of class sections at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Ewe Class. Pic: Jim Campbell

Grace, Charlotte and Yvonne Watchorn at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

PJ Corish, Brian Jordan and Bertie Warren enjoyed the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Alex Stacey from Bunclody with the winner of the Suffolk Ram Lamb class at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday were Zoe, Ciara and Aisling Morris. Pic: Jim Campbell

Brian Kidd with the Texal Lamb winner pictured with adjudicator Bertie Warren at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Una and Tadhg Fanning pictured with Jacob sheep during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Bertie Warren (Adjudicator), Erin Roche and Michael O'Neill with the Suffolk Champion at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Lisa Rothwell from Tullow with the winner of the Ewe Lamb Class pictured with Matthew, Deidre and Maisei Morrow at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Yole Class. Pic: Jim Campbell

Richard Devereux and Mary Kate Doyle enjoying some refreshements at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Izzy Roche from Gorey delighted after her dog Zog won a prize at the dogshow in the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Hugh and Kealan Swinburne pictured with their grandparents Margaret and Michael O'Callaghan at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niamh Fortune from Monaseed with the Balla Black Nose Ram winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niall Jones from Bree with the Pedigree Hereford Heffer born after the 1st July 2021 winner pictured with the adjudicator Trevor Masterson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

John, Sinead, Iarfhlaith and Maeve Dowling from Camolin pictured with their winning cow at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rachel Bishop competing in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

A family affair, the Jones family from Gorey and Bree awaiting ajudication during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Mark Byrne, Claire Doyle, Lilly Kate Buttle and Joan Keane received first prize in the Junior Games competition pictured with Chief Stewart Christy Aherne at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Grace Mangan pictured with her horse Honey at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aidan Jones with the Pedigree Hereford Cow winner pictured with the adjudicator Trevor Masterson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Seamus Long doing what he does best during the line dancing at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kate Jones from Gorey won the Heffer Not in Calves winner pictured with adjudicator Victor Jackson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Trevor Walsh and Richard Kimmons attended the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Matthew Kehoe from Courtown and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher winning Ewe at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday were Nicola and Marion Vokex. Pic: Jim Campbell

George Roberts and his dog Beans were winners at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Óisin lambert with Rango at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Amy Casey, Bertie Warren (Adjudicator), Holly Whelan, Claire Whelan and Ben Casey with the Champion Pedigree Texal Overall at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Grace, Charlotte, Sandra and Jonathan Watchorn pictured at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Zoe Barrett from Blackwater with a clear round in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kate Jones on Nora in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Patrick Kinsella from Craanford and adjudicator Victor Jackson with the Heffe in Milk winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Peter and Rachel Doran at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kevin and Tony Creane were at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sasha Galkine from Huntingtown Gorey leading out a friesian calf during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aaron Conway from Cummer Duff and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher with the Senior Jacob Ewe winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Hugh Harney, Chris Rice and Vesti McDonald were pictured at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Matthew Kehoe from Courtown and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher winning Ewe at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Lisa Rothwell from Tullow with the winner of the Balla Blacknose Champion at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Joe Hughes from Carnew with the 1st Prize Ram at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

thumbnail: Paige Galkine from Huntingtown, Gorey with a friesian calf at the GoreyAgricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: MEP Sean Kelly cutting the ribbon.
thumbnail: Tirlan sponsored the event.
thumbnail: Tadhg Muprhy and Hazel Burke from Ballycanew with Dinkey at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Mia Muprhy, Leah Roche and Jade White attended the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: June Parnell, David Parnell and Bridget Cullen from Bunclody were winners in a number of class sections at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Ewe Class. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Grace, Charlotte and Yvonne Watchorn at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: PJ Corish, Brian Jordan and Bertie Warren enjoyed the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Alex Stacey from Bunclody with the winner of the Suffolk Ram Lamb class at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: At the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday were Zoe, Ciara and Aisling Morris. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Brian Kidd with the Texal Lamb winner pictured with adjudicator Bertie Warren at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Una and Tadhg Fanning pictured with Jacob sheep during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Bertie Warren (Adjudicator), Erin Roche and Michael O'Neill with the Suffolk Champion at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Lisa Rothwell from Tullow with the winner of the Ewe Lamb Class pictured with Matthew, Deidre and Maisei Morrow at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday including this second in the Yole Class. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Richard Devereux and Mary Kate Doyle enjoying some refreshements at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Izzy Roche from Gorey delighted after her dog Zog won a prize at the dogshow in the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Hugh and Kealan Swinburne pictured with their grandparents Margaret and Michael O'Callaghan at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Niamh Fortune from Monaseed with the Balla Black Nose Ram winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Niall Jones from Bree with the Pedigree Hereford Heffer born after the 1st July 2021 winner pictured with the adjudicator Trevor Masterson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: John, Sinead, Iarfhlaith and Maeve Dowling from Camolin pictured with their winning cow at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Rachel Bishop competing in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: A family affair, the Jones family from Gorey and Bree awaiting ajudication during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Mark Byrne, Claire Doyle, Lilly Kate Buttle and Joan Keane received first prize in the Junior Games competition pictured with Chief Stewart Christy Aherne at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Grace Mangan pictured with her horse Honey at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Aidan Jones with the Pedigree Hereford Cow winner pictured with the adjudicator Trevor Masterson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Seamus Long doing what he does best during the line dancing at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Kate Jones from Gorey won the Heffer Not in Calves winner pictured with adjudicator Victor Jackson at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Trevor Walsh and Richard Kimmons attended the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Matthew Kehoe from Courtown and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher winning Ewe at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: At the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday were Nicola and Marion Vokex. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: George Roberts and his dog Beans were winners at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Óisin lambert with Rango at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Amy Casey, Bertie Warren (Adjudicator), Holly Whelan, Claire Whelan and Ben Casey with the Champion Pedigree Texal Overall at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Grace, Charlotte, Sandra and Jonathan Watchorn pictured at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Zoe Barrett from Blackwater with a clear round in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Kate Jones on Nora in the showjumping at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Patrick Kinsella from Craanford and adjudicator Victor Jackson with the Heffe in Milk winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Peter and Rachel Doran at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Kevin and Tony Creane were at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Sasha Galkine from Huntingtown Gorey leading out a friesian calf during the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Aaron Conway from Cummer Duff and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher with the Senior Jacob Ewe winner at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Hugh Harney, Chris Rice and Vesti McDonald were pictured at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Matthew Kehoe from Courtown and adjudicator Nicola Fletcher winning Ewe at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Lisa Rothwell from Tullow with the winner of the Balla Blacknose Champion at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
thumbnail: Joe Hughes from Carnew with the 1st Prize Ram at the Gorey Agricultural Show on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell
Simon Bourke
Gorey Guardian

Despite inclement conditions in the early part of the day, the 162nd Gorey Agricultural Show was, according to all concerned, a “great success”. Held in Ashton, Ballycanew, the show was officially opened by Member of the European Parliament.(MEP) Sean Kelly with Tirlan as the main sponsors on the day.

Held across three fields the competition began early with horses, sheep, and cattle on display for the crowds to enjoy. This year, for the second year running, there was also a goat competition which drew a lot of spectators from early morning. Herefords were the dominant breed in the cattle section, sponsored by ABP Slaney: “we were delighted this year to see many new competitors in the cattle classes” said show PRO Stella Davis who also thanked the Island Hunt Pony Club for their running of the pony games and pony club jumping.

“The very well subscribed horse and pony classes ran very well, ground conditions were all the better having had a night of rain,” said Stella. “The horse and pony classes were very well subscribed and the highlight of the day was the Ladies Side Saddle RDS qualifier, this was such a spectacle to watch. All results are available online at www.goreyagriculturalshow.com.”

The trade stands at the show featured everything from handmade soaps and creams to Macra's Hang Tight bar. Agricultural machinery ranging from huge slurry spreaders to vintage bulldozers and steam engines were also on display.

"A lot of work goes into moving these machines onto the site and this is very much appreciated,” said Stella. “Joe Davitt, Seamus Long and Dancing with Declan were in attendance at the stage, and there was music and dancing all day long. South East Radio was broadcasting live, in association with Redmond Hotel Group and K and K Windows. Birds seemed to be very popular this year with an extensive poultry display, Donie Anderson had his geese and sheepdogs doing the rounds and we had an owl and birds of prey display.”

One of the main attractions, as ever, was the dog show which featured rescue dogs, working dogs, and everything in between, with a large audience ringside from start to finish.

The children’s craft section received over 700 entries, and the marquee was a rainbow of colour as lego and best healthy lunch box competitions, and lots and lots of rosettes, drew big crowds. The adult craft section had a new competition this year, best scarecrow, which had to be housed outside due to the number of entries. Stella confirmed the scarecrow competition is likely to become a permanent addition to the competitions given its popularity.

“Overall the Gorey Agricultural Show had another successful day, with a lot of happy farmers on site smiling with delight that the much needed rain had arrived,” she added.

The Chairman Willie Cecil and the committee of Gorey Agricultural Show said they were very grateful to main sponsor Tirlan, and chairman John Murphy for their continued support, to the Hardy family who provided them with “a fabulous site”, the local businesses who sponsor and support them in their preparations, and to all their helpers, groups and individuals, without whom the show would not be possible.