North Wexford SPCA rehomed almost 500 animals last year

While the pandemic’s impact on pets and their owners has been well-documented, there has been little mention of how the war in Ukraine has had a knock-on effect on not just pet-owners but also those tasked with providing care for abandoned animals across Ireland. Here in Wexford, the NWSPCA (North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has stepped into the breach to help those who fled the war with their pets in tow and those who remain in Ukraine.

At the organisations AGM in the Loch Garman Arms, chairperson Joe Murray explained how the conflict had impacted their organisation.

“We ran many successful campaigns to get pet food and pet carriers to refugees both in Poland and at home. As the war dragged on the cost of living and supply chain issues started to take its toll on our budgets. Large jumps in the cost of pet food and medicines increased our running costs and forced us to find additional suppliers and funding. Many rescues had to close their doors, and this created additional pressure on the rescues that remained,” he said.

In addition, with many owners returning to the workplace full time following Covid-19, the NWSPCA reported an increase of 20 per cent in the number of cats and dogs looking for new homes in 2022.

“Young animals that had not experienced living without constant human company could not cope with being left alone for long periods. They started to suffer from separation anxiety and began to appear at our doors,” Joe said. “We started to see more pedigree dogs being offered for adoption. Dogs that would have cost a lot of money when purchased, as pups, during Covid.

"Following the dreadful dog attack on the young boy in Enniscorthy last year councils and landlords are insisting that restricted breeds are not allowed on their premises. This is resulting in a large numbers of these breeds being offered for adoption. Finding homes for these breeds is very challenging.”

Proving that it is affected by all changes in society, Joe then recounted how the housing crisis had also led to more animals arriving at the NWSPCA last year.

“Most landlords refused to allow any type of pet when the lease came up for renewal,” he said. “This resulted in a large increase in surrendered animals and gave us fewer homes in which to give animals a fresh start.”

However, thanks predominately to the time and effort of the organisation’s volunteers, Joe said the NWSPCA managed to find homes for almost 500 animals last year. Joe also reserved special praise for the “care, kindness and attention” of the vets, veterinary nurses and other staff in Gorey Vet Hospital who look after the veterinary needs for the cats and kittens in their care.