North Wexford left without respite service as Gorey’s Mulcahy House closes doors for three months due to staffing issues

St Aidan’s Day Care Service will close its respite services at Mulcahy House for a twelve-week period, citing staffing challenges as a reason behind the closure.

In a letter to families and individuals supported by the service on April 28, Assistant Chief CEO, James Traynor said that, following an assessment of the scale of their staffing challenges, they have decided to close the respite services for twelve weeks from Monday, May 1. According to the statement, the service is experiencing the “full impact of the recruitment and retention issues being faced by all organisations”.

“We had hoped that a return to how we would normally operate in Mulcahy House was sustainable from January 1 2023 when we reopened but, due to staffing vacancies across the service and in Mulcahy House itself, we cannot work to the standard we are used to, nor provide the level of service. These recruitment challenges have potential to put the individuals we support at a greater risk than we are able to mitigate at this present time, and we have the responsibility to operate a safe and effective service, this has always been our primary concern,” continued the statement.

“We know this decision will put greater pressure on families, and adults and children that we support, but we cannot continue as we would like to. We understand that respite is vital to those supported.

“We deeply regret that we have not been in a position to respond to requests for specific dates for respite, however, this is a direct result of the staffing shortages we are dealing with.

We aim to work to a plan that will make our respite service more sustainable in the longer term, and we will review how we currently provide respite during this period of closure. We have advised the local HSE Disability Manager of the closure.

We are deeply sorry to be making this regretful decision and want to assure you that we will work diligently to return to service provision.”

Since the announcement, Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said he has been contacted by a number of concerned parents in the community whose children avail of the respite service.

“It is deeply regrettable to have no respite services in north Wexford for at least the next three months.

“Concerned parents have contacted me, and there are 80 people in the county who have use of this valued facility, which helps to alleviate some of the stress in families lives, even if just for a brief period,” he said.

“The issue of recruitment and retention of staff is evident in day and overnight respite services across County Wexford. Questions must be asked about why this is the case.

“There is a reason people are not going into this sector, and there is a reason they are leaving in their droves, and we need to get to grips with those issues and tackle them head on.

“Deputy Johnny Mythen outlined this in Leinster House last year, and I hope that the government take seriously the issues he raised.”