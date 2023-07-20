North Wexford kids have a ball at Castletown Liam Mellows GAA event

Anthony Masterson and some of the Castletown senior players pictured with the group who participated in the Ball for All in the Arena at Liam Mellows Castletown GAA Club. Pic: Jim Campbell

Children from the Castletown area had a ball in the local GAA club’s arena last weekend as they took part in a 90-minute session of fun and games. The Ball for All saw 14 children visit Castletown Liam Mellows Coolgreany GAA Club where they received cúl camp gear and then took part in the session which was spread over seven activity stations and concluded at a wind-down quiet station.

Liz Gardiner, PRO for the club, thanked all those who made the event possible. “A huge thanks to all the volunteers who turned out to help, to Edel Coade-Morris who organised the equipment and coordinated the variety of events suitable for all the children, Anthony Masterson for organising the cúl camp gear, and our senior players who sponsored the kits for the children,” she said.

Liz also paid tribute to Sports Active Wexford for providing a gazebo, Donna Carr for creating a yoga space and sanctuary for children who wished to take some time out, Castletown GAA’s healthy club team for organising the event and continuing to make the club more inclusive, and lastly “the children and families who showed up and trusted us to run this event. Hopefully we will see you in the arena again soon.”