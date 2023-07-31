North Wexford housing development to be named after local literary great

Gorey writer Diarmaid Ó Súilleabháin is to have a new housing development named after him in the coming months.

The world-renowned writer worked as a teacher in the local Christian Brothers School prior to his passing in 1985, and now calls have been made to have his legacy further strengthened in his adopted home.

“I know the new estate at Wexford St on the site of the old CBS where he used to teach, has already been named but there was a suggestion previously by councillors that an estate could be named after Diarmaid Ó Súilleabháin,” said Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin.

“He was one of the most famous Irish writers, probably won more awards than any Irish writer, and was a close friend of Paul Funge, I was talking to the housing section and they said they were happy to put his name on the next development, which will be beside St Joseph’s after it moved from the Wexford Street site where he taught.”

Cllr Anthony Donohue then asked who was responsible for the naming of the estates and whether there was a set protocol involved. “Previously there was a shortlist of three made up and it came back to the members,” answered Director of Services Liz Hore.

“We want to make sure we maintain the heritage of the area,” reiterated Cllr Ó Súilleabháin who also proposed a plaque be placed at the site of the former school.