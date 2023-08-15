North Wexford Historical Society to host Gorey walking tour

North Wexford Historical Society organised a tour of the Kilmichael Lookout Post on Sunday, with Dr Michael Kennedy as guest speaker

North Wexford Historical Society is to host a walking history tour of Gorey as part of Heritage Week 2023.

The group will meet in An Gairdin Draiochta, also known as The Magic Garden, at Gorey Bridge beside Aldi at 6pm next Saturday, August 19. “The walk will be led by our historian Willie Willoughby and the group will visit various parts of the town and learn about its history,” said a spokesperson.

The walking tour will last for about 60 to 90 minutes. The event is free to attend and the Society always welcomes new members. Please bring a water bottle and dress and prepare for the Irish weather.

Meanwhile, the Society held a special event at Kilmichael Point Reserve on Sunday as part of Heritage Week, focusing on the Kilmichael Point Lookout Post, a key World War II observation post located near Castletown.

“This lookout post, number 10, was manned by the Irish defence forces from 1939 to 1945, during the Emergency,” said a spokesperson.

Up to 70 people enjoyed the event which was organised by Chris Murray and North Wexford Historical Society and supported by Wexford Heritage.

“The speaker was Dr Michael Kennedy, of the Royal Irish Academy, who gave a most interesting talk on this location and the Coast Watching Service. We hope Dr Kennedy will visit us again for one of our monthly winter talks,” added the spokesperson.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said it was a “fascinating afternoon at Kilmichael Point Reserve for a talk on the World War II lookout point, given by Dr Michael Kennedy. Thanks to Chris Murray and to the North Wexford Historical Society for organising.”

One of those present was a man whose father had actually served in the Lookout Post and many locals remember the Éire sign which was inscribed on the ground, added Mr Byrne.