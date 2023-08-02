North Wexford darts fundraiser raises €6,500 for hospices

Lisa Kelly was inspired by her late sister Pamela to hold the fundraiser at the Golden Anchor in Castletown in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice in Crumlin and the LauraLynn Foundation

Darts professionals Tony 'Silverback' O'Shea and Andy 'The Hammer' Hamilton pictured with the challengers and members of the Kelly family at the charity darts fundraiser in The Golden Anchor, Castletown in memory of Pamela. Pic: Jim Campbell

Christie Meade, Eoin O'Shaughnessy and Mark Mundae were at the charity darts fundraiser in The Golden Anchor, Castletown in memory of Pamela. Pic: Jim Campbell

Margaret Creevey and Jennifer Taffee enjoying the charity darts fundraiser in The Golden Anchor, Castletown in memory of Pamela. Photo: Jim Campbell

Over €6,500 was raised for two hospices at a special darts event in Castletown in memory of a woman who died from cancer.

Organiser Lisa Kelly’s sister Pamela died in Our Lady’s Hospice in Crumlin in 2020. Pamela’s memory was kept alive by her loving sister on July 15 in a major darts fundraiser at the Golden Anchor bar which pitted 26 amateur challengers against two Darts professionals.

Lisa’s family has been visiting Wexford all her life and this is the second such event in aid of Pamela. “I knew that a lot of people there would play the pros,” said Lisa.

Challengers pitted their skills against Tony ‘Silverback’ O’Shea and Andy ‘The Hammer’ Hamilton.

“You play one leg of darts against them, sometimes you win, more than likely they win. And it’s all a bit of craic,” said Lisa.

Challengers either paid to play or fundraised beforehand, with donations varying between €100 and €500 per card. All monies went to Our Lady’s Hospice, Crumlin, and the Laura Lynn Foundation.

“As it was the second year, people knew what to expect. I had asked each challenger to choose their nickname and their walk-on song. Everybody got the limelight. Some of them got all dressed up and some came in their normal clothes, and it was lots and lots of fun,” added Lisa.