No water at new Wexford council house for five days after cylinders ‘being trialled’ malfunctioned

A family of four have been left without water in their new council home for five days after a system being trialled by the contractor ran into issues.

The family only moved into the home, a new build, in Church View, Blackwater earlier this year, yet already, according to Councillor Mary Farrell, they have begun to experience problems.

Speaking at the June meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD) meeting, Cllr Farrell outlined the depth of the problems.

“Someone approached me about things going there (in Church View) and I’m amazed, totally amazed, at the contractor – whose name I have here, but I’m not going to say who it is,” began Cllr Farrell. “The air to water system in this one house, something went wrong with it on a Thursday, the occupant was told it would be fixed by the weekend because the company had to come from Cork.

"By the following Tuesday the system still wasn’t working, he has two small children and another one on the way in the coming weeks; they can’t use the toilets, can’t have showers, can’t wash clothes, because every time they turn on the system the pressure is causing the cylinder to leak.”

In an effort to provide a temporary fix, Cllr Farrell recounted how the man and his family were told to turn the system on “briefly, before using the toilet”.

“In this day and age, in a brand new house, that kind of service or maintenance is just not good enough. He was told yesterday that those cylinders were being trialled. Surely they should be well and truly trialled by now,” she added.

With no-one on hand to investigate the issue, the man in question was forced to employ the services of a private plumber, who in turn discovered more problems at the property.

“Concrete blocks were found in some of the pipes in the garden, there’s a gulley in the garden and there was a smell of sewage coming from it, he asked a plumber to power wash and he pulled out metal wall tile that had been left inside,” continued Cllr Farrell.

“Now there’s a smell in the kitchen. Three other houses have reported issues with their cylinders. If we’re going to have contractors awarded for something like this – particularly with water and sewage and children – they can’t leave it for a week before they come and fix something, it doesn’t matter whether they’re in Cork or on the moon.”