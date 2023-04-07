New Lu & Mol jewellery shop adds sparkle to Gorey town

Lucie Donovan cutting the ribbon during the official opening of Liwu Jewellery's 'Lu & Mol' in Gorey on Friday evening pictured with Mollie Donovan and Aine Breen. Pic: Jim Campbell

A touch of sparkle was added to Esmonde Street recently as jewellery designer and founder of Liwu jewellery, Áine Breen opened the doors of her new Gorey shop, Lu & Mol.

A huge crowd of shoppers and local business owners alike came out in force for the shop’s grand opening to support the Ballymoney-based designer.

“Everything went so well. I couldn’t believe the support we received and how busy it was,” said Áine, who has been selling online at liwujewellery.com. “It was a great start and long may it continue. The first week of business has been steady and the goodwill of all of the other businesses in the town has been really lovely. They have been coming in with gifts and to wish us well.”

Named after her two young daughters, Áine’s new Gorey venture is a “treasure trove” of jewellery and gifts. Pride of place will be Áine Breen’s own Liwu brand of handcrafted silver and gold necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, while there will also be plenty of locally-sourced gifts and jewellery available for sale. Uniquely, the Gorey gifts outlet can also design and make bespoke jewellery, and jewellery repairs, engraving and piercing will be available too.

Lu & Mol is now open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.