Man dies in construction site accident in North Wexford

A man has lost his life in a construction site accident in Gorey, Co Wexford this morning.

The man, reportedly aged in his late 30s and a resident of nearby Enniscorthy, was sadly killed instantly following an incident involving a piece of heavy machinery shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.

The National Ambulance Service were quick to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead and he was removed to University Hospital Waterford for post mortem.

Local gardaí were also in attendance at the construction site, where they preserved the scene and spoke with the deceased man’s devastated workmates.

The Health and Safety Authority immediately dispatched representatives to carry out their own full investigation into the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for the HSA said: “I can confirm that the HSA are aware of this fatal incident and have launched an investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

“The scene was preserved and both the HSA and local Coroner were notified. The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will be arranged. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

Chairperson of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council Donal Kenny said that it was a “tragic” incident and extended his condolences to those who knew the man involved.

"All I can say is it is a devastating thing to happen. We are all saddened to hear it. For a man leaving home in the morning to later be killed in the workplace is an awful tragedy. My sympathies go to his family and to his work colleagues,” he said.

“It will be really tough on his colleagues, who will have go back to work in that place next Monday. It’s terribly sad.”