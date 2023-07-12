Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after suspected gas explosion at Wexford home

The Air Corps 112 Air Ambulance lifted the man to hospital in Dublin.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with significant injuries following a suspected gas explosion at a house in North Wexford this evening.

The huge explosion rocked the village of Camolin shortly after 3 p.m. and a whole host of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene just outside the quite village.

Several units of the National Ambulance Service and Wexford Fire Service attended the scene with huge flames emanating from the bungalow, which is reportedly destroyed.

The sole occupant of the house, a man aged in his 40s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before the decision was taken to call on the NAS Air Corps 112 helicopter to transfer him to definitive care in Dublin.

Fire service units from Gorey, Enniscorthy and Wexford were still battling the blaze as the helicopter rushed the man to hospital.