Love Gorey projects are putting north Wexford on the map

At the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening were Glenda McFarland, Jason McFarland, Lorraine Furney and James O'Sullivan. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ann Marks, Aine Breen and Alan O'Mahony attended the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Norma Quinsey from Love Gorey pictured during the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Some of the attendance pictured at Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cllr Donal Kenny (Cathaoirleach, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District) with the 'Chairmans Address' during the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Philip Knight (District Administrator, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District) addressing the attendance during the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cathy Culleton and Caroline Bergin enjoyed the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Caitriona McGrattan and Margaret Kelly enjoying some refreshments at the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening were Cllr Fionntán Ó Sulleabhaín, Cllr Mary Farrell, Cllr Andrew Bolger, Liz Stanley (Senior Staff Officer, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Philp Knight (District Administrator, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Cllr Donal Kenny (Cathaoirleach, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Cllr Pip Breen, Norma Quinsey (Love Gorey), Cllr Joe Sulivan. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening were Mary Walsh, Norma Quinsey, Sinead O'Sullivan, Michael Gleeson, Liz Stanley, Elaine Warren. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey Town and North Wexford Showcase hosted by the Love Gorey committee in conjunction with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Tuesday evening were Birute Baltiniene, Frederice Haughton, Saoirse Haughton and Peter Haughton. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Love Gorey committee works to promote all that north Wexford has to offer and at a recent event, they showcased what they are doing to help put Gorey on the map.

After being welcomed to the Ashdown Park Hotel by District Manager for Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Philip Knight, Norma Quinsey of Love Gorey gave a rundown of the work of the organisation.

She explained that “Love Gorey is a promotional campaign designed to shout about what’s good and great in North Wexford” and noted some of the ways in which they get their message out there. Through their website lovegorey.ie, which hosts a directory, an event guide and blogs, along with a strong social media presence, they aim to create a “positive and emotive pull” to Gorey and north Wexford.

In her presentation, Norma also outlined some of the many events that Love Gorey has helped to drive forward in Gorey including the creation of the Love Gorey map, the inaugural Gorey Yellow Belly Comedy Festival, the Rose of Tralee tour in Wexford, Culture Night, the Christmas Switch-On and more. Priorities going forward include supporting the community in every way possible, continuing to raise awareness of Gorey and north Wexford and encouraging people to live local and support the north Wexford economy.

The Love Gorey Committee members who spoke on the night included Sinead O’Sullivan of Fifth Avenue, Mary Walsh of IreWell Pallets and Elaine Warren of Springmount Garden Centre. Chairperson Michael Gleeson of Loch Garman Arms closed the event and thanked the Love Gorey members, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District and Wexford County Council for their ongoing support to the campaign that is growing from strength to strength.

Love Gorey is a promotional tool aimed at promoting Gorey and north Wexford. It offers an online directory of businesses, amenities and more. Love Gorey is operated under the guidance of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District and Love Gorey partners.