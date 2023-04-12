Gorey Community Noticeboard

Tidy Towns will hold its National Spring Clean event on Friday, April 14, at 10.30 a.m. in Gorey town. Anyone wishing to take part will be made most welcome. Meet at the Tesco car park near the recycling area. Contact us via the Gorey Tidy Towns Facebook page for further information.

Haircut Fundraiser

A fundraiser in memory of Rathnure woman Emma Quigley will take place in Black Amber salon, Gorey this Sunday, April 16.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Black Amber will open its doors for a charity haircut day in aid of the Hope Centre. The inspiration for such an event is their dearly missed friend and colleague, Emma Quigley, who died from a rare form of cancer on March 9 of last year.

Black Amber is now taking bookings for cutting and styling appointments. Clients on the day are asked for a minimum €50 donation, with all of the proceeds raised on the day going to the Hope Centre. Book by phoning Black Amber on 053 942 0419.

Tennis Club AGM

The Gorey Tennis Club AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.Any motions for the AGM should be sent to Ann Rooney, Club Secretary at annkehoerooney@gmail.com before Friday 14th April. Thursday night American Tournament Social Tennis as normal after AGM. We encourage all members to come along and support your club.

Bridge holiday

Would you like to join Podge Ussher, Tournament Director, on this Bridge holiday? A Bridge Trip to Cyprus will take place from April 21 to 28. This includes seven nights’ accommodation at the Athena Beach Hotel, Paphos; return flights from Dublin (departing Dublin 10.55 a.m., flight returning from Paphos 6.25 p.m.); airport transfers; dinner and breakfast included.

Phone Podge at 087 2487540 or Jayne at 01 8336935.

Easter camp

Adventurers Easter Flash Camp for Primary School children, with Crafts, Bible Stories and Games on Thursday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Cois Doire Community Centre Y25C567. Admission free. Call 087 6353626 to secure a place.

Obituaries

The Gorey Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Amy Lewis through amy.lewis@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

Gorey Active Retirement

The last payment for our Ballina Trip will be Friday, April 14 and we will be available in the Loch Garman Arms on that date.

We will leave the Ashdown Park Hotel at 9 30 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. The bus will be at the hotel from 9 a.m. for you to leave your luggage. There will be a stop for lunch at 12 p.m.

Activities will continue in GAA with: Bowls on Monday, April 24 at 12 p.m.

Go For Life will not take place on Tuesday, April 25

Art will continue on Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Walking in Courtown will continue on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m.

We will be available on Friday, April 28 in the Loch Garman Arms for payments and information.

Library art exhibition

Thursday, April 13 will see the launch of a solo exhibition by Gorey-based artist Trish Middleton, a graduate from National College of Art and Design in 1997. The exhibition will run from April 13 to April 27 in Gorey Library. Trish’s work focuses on nature and using as many raw and natural wools and yarns as is possible. These days, with so much focus on the wellbeing of our environment, she utilises as many sustainably sourced materials as possible, including sourcing raw wool, locally from farmers, and wool ends from factories, while utilising handmade dyes. The launch will take place in Gorey Library on Thursday, April 13 at 6.30 p.m.

Singing workshop

At Voice Psychotherapist Anne Colgan’s ‘Everyone can Sing’ workshop, you can explore your voice in an environment that is safe and playful, learn how to bring about transformation in your life by singing, plus you don’t have to know anything about singing or music to enjoy yourself. Taking place in Gorey Library on Thursday, April 20, the event is aimed at everyone, from confident singers to those who have been told they cannot sing. It will take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and booking is essential.

Advocates for Autism talk

On Tuesday, April 18 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., there will be a free talk organised by Advocates for Autism in Gorey Library.

Advocates for Autism CLG is a not-for-profit organisation based in Gorey providing support for parents of autistic children and young adults. They organise activities for the children in the group which would not normally be available or accessible to children due to their additional needs. Parents are also supported through providing advice, access to information, and funding individual therapies for the children.

The speaker for this information talk is Teresa Carr Buckley, who is involved in the Big Dream project in New Ross. Her talk will cover advice for parents on how to better understand their neurodiverse children. Booking essential.

If you require additional assistance to participate in this event, please contact the library on 053 9483820.

Gorey Whist Results

Gorey Whist Drive Results Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

1st Lady: Breda O’Leary

2nd Lady: Deirdre Power

Half time Lady: Molly Beckett

1st Gent: Noel Carter

2nd Gent: Anne Slater

Half time Gent: Jack Stanley

Bridge results

Sean Og’s Bridge club Kilmuckridge

Results from Monday evenings game (April 3) were –

1st: Mary Mulrennan & Jean Prendergast,

2nd: Annette Somers & Hilda Ring

Results from Thursday mornings game (April 6) were –

1st: June Coogan & Doris Doyle

2nd: Anne Kelly & Mary-Pat Mullen

3rd: Podge & Jo Ussher

Bridge every Monday and Thursday in the Upton Court Hotel, all players are welcome.

51 Bridge Club Gorey

The results from the game played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday last were – 1st: Gloria & Alen Proby

2nd: Richard Lister & Louanne Stafford

3rd: Denise & Sean Byrne

All members please note the President’s prize will take place on April 19. Names should be submitted no later than Wednesday, April 12.