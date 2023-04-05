Gorey Community Noticeboard

The results from the game on 23rd March are:

1st: Nora Swords and Noreen O'Donnell.

2nd: May Walsh and Eily Fitzgerald

3rd: Irene Graham and Margaret O'Byrne

Spring Clean Gorey

Tidy Towns will hold its National Spring Clean event on Friday, April 14, at 10.30 a.m. in Gorey town. Anyone wishing to take part will be made most welcome. Meet at the Tesco car park near the recycle area. Contact us via the Gorey Tidy Towns Facebook page for further information.

Easter Ceremonies

Easter Ceremonies in the Churches of the new Imeall na Screige Pastoral Area will be as follows –

Ballaghkeene: Good Friday 3pm; Holy Saturday 6.30pm; Easter Sunday 10am.

Ballygarrett: Holy Thursday 8pm; Good Friday 3pm; Holy Saturday 8pm; Easter Sunday 10am.

Blackwater: Holy Thursday 7.30pm; Good Friday 3pm & 7.30pm; Holy Saturday 8pm; Easter Sunday 10am.

Boolavogue: Holy Thursday 8.15pm; Good Friday 7pm; Holy Saturday 7pm; Easter Sunday 11am.

Kilmuckridge: Good Friday 3pm; Holy Saturday 8pm; Easter Sunday 11am.

Monageer: Holy Thursday 7pm; Good Friday 3pm & 7pm; Holy Saturday 8pm; Easter Sunday 10am.

Monamolin: Holy Thursday 7pm; Good Friday 7pm; Holy Saturday 6pm; Easter Sunday 10am.

Oulart: Holy Thursday 8pm; Good Friday 8pm; Holy Saturday 8pm; Easter Sunday 11am.

Tennis Club AGM

Gorey Tennis Club AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Thursday 20th April 2023 at 7pm. Any motions for the AGM should be sent to Ann Rooney, Club Secretary at annkehoerooney@gmail.com before Friday 14th April. Thursday night American Tournament Social Tennis as normal after AGM. We encourage all members to come along and support your club.

Easter Camp

Adventurers Easter Flash Camp for Primary School children. Crafts, Bible Stories and Games. Thursday 13th April from 2pm to 5pm. In Cois Doire Community Centre Y25C567. Admission free. Call 087 6353626 to secure a place.

North Wexford Historical Society

North Wexford Historical Society are pleased to announce that their upcoming Annual General Meeting shall take place on Thursday April 6th at 8pm in Gorey Library.

The agenda for the meeting shall be issued to paid up members of the society. We would appreciate if current members could arrange to pay for their 2023-2024 subscription on the same evening if not already paid. Election of committee members shall take place as well. If you are interested in joining the society as a member please come along. If you would like to join the committee also and support us please email us so we can contact you. We look forward to seeing you on the evening.

Easter Services

Maundy Thursday Service of The Lord's Supper at 7.30 pm

Good Friday Evening Service at 7.30 pm

Easter Sunday Service of The Lord's Supper at 11 am.

All are welcome to attend.

Bridge holiday

Would you like to join Podge Ussher, Tournament Director, on this Bridge holiday? A Bridge Trip to Cyprus will take place from April 21 to 28. This includes seven nights’ accommodation at the Athena Beach Hotel, Paphos; Return Flights from Dublin (departing Dublin 10.55 a.m., Flight returning from Paphos 6.25 p.m.); airport transfers; dinner and breakfast included.

Bridge includes five nights. woth 10kg bag included.

Phone Podge at 087 2487540 or Jayne at 01 8336935.

Shared studio

Gorey Art Collective is offering spaces in its shared art studio in the heart of town for €30 per week.

All spaces include 24/7 access to water, heat and light, as well as use of the kitchenette and bathroom facilities.

Those seeking more information, or to view a space, can contact Dewi on 085 7132943.

Obituaries

The Gorey Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Amy Lewis through amy.lewis@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

My Open Library Service

The My Open Library service at Gorey library offers extended opening hours by providing library access to My Open Library members from 8am to 10pm every day. Staffed hours continue on the normal schedule.

You must be 16 or over to register for this service. Under 16s can access only with a parent or guardian. Perfect for those studying or working remotely.

Find out more about the service online or by contacting Gorey Library.

Bridge Results

Sean Og’s Bridge club Kilmuckridge

Results from Monday evenings game (27th Mar) were –

1st :Jo & Podge Ussher

2nd: Annette Somers & Hilda Ring

3rd: Anne Kelly & Michael Whelan

Results from Thursday mornings game (30th Mar) were –

1st: Mona Moynihan & Sadie Owens

2nd: Mary Mulrennan & Cathy Quirke

3rd: Mary-Pat Mullen & Anne Kelly

Bridge every Monday and Thursday in the Upton Court Hotel, all players are welcome.

51 Bridge Club Gorey

The results form the game played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday last were –

1st: Mary Breen & Alen Proby

2nd: Pat Walters & Podge Ussher

3rd: Martin & Mary Ryan

Calvary Church

Calvary Church service times At The Ounavarra Suite, Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey.

Good Friday: 7pm.

Easter Sunday: 10.30am.

Contact Michael Breen on 0864021407

Dance Classes

Dance classes with Ready To Dance take place every Monday at Tara Rocks GAA clubhouse: 3-6 years from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 6 years-10+ from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ready To Dance nurture happiness, emotional and physical development through dance, teaching dance through different styles. Rachel is a fully qualified teacher and classes will include Jazz, Musical Theatre, Stretch and technique. Building up coordination, strength and fitness.

For more info contact Rachel Tracey 087 2535058 or email rachel@readytodance.ie. Also visit readytodance.ie.

Vintage Fair

An antiques fair will take place at the Amber Springs Hotel on Sunday, April 9. A fun-filled day awaits at the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, with thousands of items ranging from antiques for the home, jewellery and accessories, trinkets and curios, collectables, coins, books and so much more.

Admission to the fair is €3.50 per person, or just €2.50 with the “Vintage Ireland” android app, or the Facebook discount voucher posted here roughly one week before the fair. Entry is free for Under-16s when accompanied by a supervising adult.

Active Retirement

We have weekly activities for our members held in The Rock G.A.A.

Mondays Bowling, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday Go For Life /cards / chats / coffee /Tea, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Thursday Art Group 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to join or find out more information on any of the activities or trips, including the upcoming Spring Break trip to Ballina, visit Loch Garman Arms on Fridays 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.