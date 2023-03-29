Gorey Community Noticeboard

Results of game on March 16:

Joint 1st: Frances Collins and Carolyn Ramsey, Joan Reynolds and Teresa McDonnell

3rd: Kevin Conroy and Maureen Buckley

Gorey Active Retirement

Gorey Active Retirement are going to see West Side Storey in Gorey Little Theatre on Wednesday, March 29. Price €16.50 p.p.

We will take our Spring Break in Great National Hotel in Ballina this year from April 23 to 27. Price is €495.00 for a single room and €415.00 sharing includes b/b and evening meal and Music on 3 nights, pick up in Gorey and lunch on the way and trips out every day.

On Wednesday, May 3 (leaving from the Ashdown Park Hotel at 10 a.m.), we have a trip to the 1798 centre and Castle in Enniscorthy. Guided tour of both venues, with tea/coffee and scone provided .On to Beechdale Garden Centre and Wildflower Cafe in Clonroche. Price €30 euro p.p.

We hope all our members have signed the permission for us to use your phone number to inform you of upcoming trips/ holidays/ etc. If not, please call in any Friday to the Loch Garman Arms to sign yours.

We have weekly activities for our members held in The Rock GAA.

Monday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Bowls, come along have a go

Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Go For Life /Cards /tea and chats

Thursday, 2 – 4 p.m.: Art Group, open to all members of Active Retirement.

If you would like to join our group or find out more information on any of the activities or trips call into Loch Garman Arms on Fridays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gorey Women Connect

Gorey Women Connect monthly coffee meetup is on Saturday, April 1 at the Ashdown Park Hotel from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. GWC provides an opportunity for women in the area to make new social connections and build up friendships with other participants. These meetups are free so if you, or someone you know, think you could benefit from this service then feel free to join us.

Bridge holiday

Would you like to join Podge Ussher, Tournament Director, on this Bridge holiday? A Bridge Trip to Cyprus will take place from April 21 to 28. This includes seven nights’ accommodation at the Athena Beach Hotel, Paphos; Return Flights from Dublin (departing Dublin 10.55 a.m., Flight returning from Paphos 6.25 p.m.); airport transfers; dinner and breakfast included.

Bridge includes five nights. woth 10kg bag included.

Phone Podge at 087 2487540 or Jayne at 01 8336935.

Shared studio

Gorey Art Collective is offering spaces in its shared art studio in the heart of town for €30 per week.

All spaces include 24/7 access to water, heat and light, as well as use of the kitchenette and bathroom facilities.

Those seeking more information, or to view a space, can contact Dewi on 085 7132943.

Historical Society Talk

North Wexford Historical Society will present a talk in Gorey Library on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. on the topic of Electrifying Rural Ireland from 1946. There will be an emphasis on Gorey and North Wexford through Maps and Documents.

The ESB Archives collects, preserves and makes accessible the records which go back almost as far as the founding of the State. Their story reflects the economic, social and cultural changes over nearly a century, and tells how the ESB overcame the challenges of bringing electricity to the nation.

Join Brian McMahon, speaker and manager of the ESB Archives who will give an illustrated talk on ‘Electrifying Rural Ireland from 1946’ with a particular emphasis on Wexford and the Gorey area using maps and documents. The talk will use archival material to give a unique insight into the prevailing social and economic conditions of time and discuss the impact electrification had on rural communities around Gorey and the North Wexford Area when electricity first came in 1929 to 1946.

Menopause Talk

Many women are left in the dark when it comes to menopause, our bodies are changing, from night sweats to constant fatigue and even unwanted weight gain. Is there anything we can do to help with these symptoms? A talk led by dietician, Liz O’Leary in Gorey Library on March 28 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. will give people an opportunity to learn more about what menopause is, and practical advice on how dietary and lifestyle changes can help support women during this time of their life. Booking essential, if you require additional assistance to participate in this event please contact the library on 053 9483820.

Liz O’Leary is a registered dietician with CORU and is an active member of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute. Following completion of a MSc in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from UCD, Liz has spent time working across the country and abroad with patients and clients in both clinical and private settings. Liz is passionate about supporting people to achieve their nutrition goals and sharing reliable information to all.

West Side Story

Following on from their multi award winning show last year, Gorey Musical Society’s production for 2023 is West Side Story, the tragic story of Tony and Maria.

The production team for 2023 is Director, Stephen Acton, who was awarded best Director in last year’s AIMS awards along with the very talented Musical Director Conor McCarthy and Choreographer Megan McEvoy. The play will take place from March 23 until April 1 in Gorey Little Theatre. Tickets cost €15 (Monday – Wednesday) or €20 (Thursday – Saturday) and are available from gr8events.ie.

Gorey Whist

Gorey Whist Drive Results Tuesday 21st March 2023

1st Lady: Etna Kelly

2nd Lady: Deirdre Power / Mary Mc Carthy

Half time Lady: Kevin Conroy

1st Gent: David Tomkins

2nd Gent: John Horan

Half time Gent: Marie Cushe

My Open Library Service

The My Open Library service at Gorey library offers extended opening hours by providing library access to My Open Library members from 8am to 10pm every day. Staffed hours continue on the normal schedule.

You must be 16 or over to register for this service. Under 16s can access only with a parent or guardian. Perfect for those studying or working remotely.

Find out more about the service online or by contacting Gorey Library.