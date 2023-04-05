Around the Districts: Craanford-Monaseed to Tara Hill

Aoife, Matthew, Luke and Molly Kavanagh enjoying the coffee morning and cake sale fundraiser in aid of Aiseiri Ceim Eile in Craanford Community Hall.

Community Childcare AGM

The AGM of Craanford-Monaseed Community Childcare Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. in Craanford Community Centre. Anyone wishing to enrol their child in September must attend AGM.

Text Alert

Anyone wishing to renew their Text Alert subscription can pick up forms in both Craanford and Monaseed churches, these can be dropped into Brian in the parish office or to Liz in the playschool or to Fiona Redmond at your convenience.

Bingo

Bingo is played in Craanford Community Centre every Friday night at 8 p.m. – please come along and support.

Pilates classes

pilates classes are starting April 18 at Craanford Community Centre, continuing every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

GAA club news

Club lotto – Current jackpot €9,900 was not won. Numbers drawn were 17, 25, 27, 30; lucky-dip winners were Martina Sullivan Brannigan, Margaret Doyle, Island, Ann Morris, c/o Lamberts, Sandra O’Neill, Sheila Murphy. Next week’s jackpot is a cool €10,000. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is very welcome and appreciated.

Craanford-Monaseed LGFA are again organising an Easter Line Draw this year which will take place at Craanford Bingo on April 7, there are loads of fantastic prizes on offer from Pettitt’s Food Hamper, Meat Hamper kindly sponsored by Irish Country Meat, Camolin, Trailer load of logs, Voucher for pilates classes with Bluezone, Beauty voucher, a hand crochet throw, a set of Tipperary mugs sponsored by Cois na hAbhann, Chocolates, Easter Eggs and more….your support is welcome and appreciated. Three Lines for €5 contact any club member.

Well done to Ciaran Whelan on his participation in the crossbar challenge in Wexford park last weekend. You did yourself and the club proud.

Reminder that membership is now overdue and must be paid on Foireann only.

League games are in full swing both underage and adult in GAA and LGFA, well done to adult men on their win v Castletown, to the under-16 LGFA on their win over Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, to the under-six on their win in the football v Duffry, well done to the camogie women on their win over Blackwater, best of luck to all in their matches this weekend. Check Facebook for regular updates on matches.

Hire the Complex

Something different – Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, why not consider the indoor complex in Craanford, available to rent, protection from any weather mishaps, an ideal venue for indoor games etc. Ring 086 8228686.

Church news

The choir will be resuming rehearsals on Tuesday evening next. New members are always welcome. Please come along.

Patron date – As parishioners are aware, the Craanford Patron usually takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend. However, the Bishop has asked me to lead the Diocesan World Youth Day Pilgrimage which will take place from August 3 to August 6 this year.

As a result we will hold the patron on the previous weekend, so the date for 2023 will be Sunday, July 30. Please inform any family members who may be away and intending to come home around that time. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.

Holy Week in Craanford – Spy Wednesday, April 5, Mass – 9.30 a.m.; Holy Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, Passion of the Lord – 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil – 9 p.m. (Candles will be provided); Easter Sunday, April 9, Sunday Mass – 10.30 a.m.

Holy Week in Monaseed – Spy Wednesday, April 5, Mass – 9.30 a.m.; Holy Thursday, April 6; Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7.30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, Passion of the Lord – 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil – 9.30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 9, Sunday Mass – 9.30 a.m.

Mass Intentions – Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m. Patrick Finn, Ballygullen; Jane Murphy, Ballygullen; Martin Murphy, Ballygullen; Samuel Weekes, Ballinacoola.

Rosary at Grotto – The Rosary is at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Our Lady’s Grotto, Ballydarragh, Craanford.

Used stamps for the Missions – Again a big thank you to the people in Craanford and Monaseed for their ongoing support for the Missions by putting their stamps in the boxes in the porches in both churches. A reminder to take off the stamps, leaving around 1.5cms around the stamp please, from their envelopes and put them in the box in the church porches.

KILMUCKRIDGE

Klean Up

A huge thank you to all volunteers who helped with the Tidy Towns Klean UP which was held over two days last Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the rain on Saturday morning the volunteers carried on, and on Sunday the shone shone brightly as the volunteers made their way through the by roads of Kilmuckridge and beyond. Adults and younger members of the community joined us over the two-day event and the committee would like to extend a thank you to all who helped in any way.

Tidy Towns meet every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at the village car park for their weekly litter pick – all are welcome to lend a hand and enjoy a cuppa and a chat afterwards.

Lotto

Numbers drawn in the parish lotto on March 27 were 12, 19, 22 and 25. There was no winner or match-three winner. Next draw will be held at 8.30 p.m. on April 3 in the Crosses.

Mass Times

Mass times in Kilmuckridge and Monamolin for Easter are as follows. Good Friday 3 p.m., Easter Vigil 8 p.m., Easter Sunday 11 a.m.

Monamolin: Holy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday 7 p.m., Easter Vigil 6 p.m., Easter Sunday 10 a.m.

Bridge results

Results from Monday evening’s game (27th March) at Sean Og’s Bridge club Kilmuckridge were: 1st Jo & Podge Ussher, 2nd Annette Somers & Hilda Ring, 3rd Anne Kelly & Michael Whelan.

Results from Thursday morning’s game (30th March) were: 1st Mona Moynihan & Sadie Owens, 2nd Mary Mulrennan & Cathy Quirke, 3rd Mary-Pat Mullen & Anne Kelly.

Bridge is played every Monday and Thursday in the Upton Court Hotel, all players are welcome.

The results form the 51 Bridge Club game played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday last were: 1st Mary Breen & Alen Proby, 2nd Pat Walters & Podge Ussher, 3rd Martin & Mary Ryan.

Buffers Alley GAA

Easter Camp – An Easter Camp for Junior-Sixth Class children will be held in Buffers Alley from Wednesday, April 12, to Friday, April 14. All details on social media or contact Willie at 086 1944800/Fintan 087 2690781. Lots of fun and games planned for the boys and girls. All those who have paid before April 1 will be entered in a draw for a jersey.

Cúl Camp 2023 – Please put the date July 10 to July 14 in your diary for this year’s Kellogg’s Cúl Camp. More details to follow.

KILANERIN-BALLYFAD

Inch Road Run

Tractor and car run on Sunday April 16th. Proceeds to Inch Parish Church & Ballyfad NS . Registration taking place in St. Mogues Hall from 11.30 followed with road run leaving from Car boot sale car park opposite with Refreshments served afterwards in hall along with raffle. Please support & Everyone welcome.

Historical Society

Old Kilnenor Historical Society talk on Knockbaun and local folklore by Richard Lister on Friday 14th April at 8 p.m. in Ballyfad Community Centre. Admission €5 for non members. Tea and Cake served afterwards. All Welcome

Tractor Run

A tractor road run in memory of Colm Donnelly Tinnock will take place on Sunday 23rd April starting at The Bunker Bar.

Colm was a farming and car fanatic. Unfortunately Colm had an accident whilst working on his car and sustained serious injuries and sadly passed away 6 days later. Colm has left a legacy behind him as he has given 5 people a chance of new life after donating his organs.

Colm’s sister Niamh along with his friends and family would love your help in raising money for four charities which played a big part in Colm’s life growing up and also caring for him after his accident.

All donations will be gratefully received and shared between ICU St Vincent’s hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School. A gofundme page has been set up and donations can also be made on the day.

All help and support todate is greatly appreciated.

Pilates

Pilates in Shamrock Hall every Tuesday 7 p.m. Open to all ages and levels. The cost is €6, for more information contact Bernadette Colfer on 087 9407852

Men’s Shed

Kilanerin Men’s Shed meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. each week in Kilanerin Community Centre and is open to new members.

Easter Triduum

Holy Thursday Mass of The Lords Supper Ballyfad 7.30 p.m. followed by an hour of adoration at the altar of repose.

Good Friday Passion of Our Lord Kilanerin 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross and Adoration of the Cross Ballyfad 7.30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Kilanerin 9 p.m. first anniversary mass Sean O Connell Coolinteggart. Easter Sunday Ballyfad 9 a.m Kilanerin 11 a.m. Childrens mass also anniversary mass for Joe Donohoe Annagh Gap followed by an Easter Egg hunt

Whist

Whist every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Shamrock Hall Kilanerin all welcome

MONAMOLIN

Wedding anniversary

Congratulations and best wishes to Alan and Iris Earle from Ballinastraw who celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on April 2.

Also to John and Margaret Earle from Cullentra who celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on April 4.

Easter ceremonies

Holy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday 7 p.m., Easter Vigil 6 p.m., Easter Day 10 a.m.

Parish pattern in Monamolin on Sunday June 18 at 2 p.m.

GAA camps

Easter camp for junior infants to sixth class in Buffer’s Alley from Wednesday, April 12 to Friday, April 14, contact Willie 086-1944800 or Fintan 087 2690781.

Cúl Camp date: from 10-14 July Buffers Alley.

Easter wishes

Best wishes to all families and friends far and away, happy Easter to all.

Mass for Julie

Next Saturday’s mass is dedicated to Julie Sunderland of Mount Howard.

TARA HILL

Church news

Easter ceremonies St Kevins Church - Holy Thursday, 6th April: 7.30pm Mass of the Lords Supper. Good Friday, 7th April: 3pm The Lords Passion; 4pm Way Of The Cross on Tara Hill (weather permitting). Holy Saturday 8th April: 7.30pm vigil mass. Easter Sunday, 9th April: 11am Easter mass. We would like to wish all their parishioners and visitors a very peaceful and enjoyable Easter celebrations.

Change of Mass time - There will be a change of mass time from weekend 15th/16th April. No sunday mass at 11am in Tara Hill - reverting to 7.30pm Mass on Saturday night only.

This change of mass time is due to the imalugating of the 6 different parishes in the area. To try to accommodate each area with Mass, there must be change. We are aware that this will cause upset, and upheaval, but keep us all in your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time change within the church.

Tractor run

Many thanks to everyone who supported the tractor run on 18th March. All those who took part on the day, supported the auction and draw that night, those who sent in donations, your generously is greatly appreciated. The amount from this years run is €5200 to date.

If anyone still would like to give a donation, envelopes are available in the church, or contact the parish office to donate.

GAA club news

Women’s Health Evening - Castletown Liam Mellows GAA will host a Women’s Health Evening on Wednesday April 19th from 8pm-10pm at the Clubhouse. All aspects of women’s health will be covered and speakers include Dr Sandra Clare, Miriam Rowlands physiotherapist Ann Lacey who will cover herbal medicine. All welcome.

Club Dinner Dance - Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate a very special year for the club. Medal presentations to the County Champions in Senior Football , U19 football and 2021 Intermediate camogie were followed by a presentation to the jubilee team from 1973. Our guests on the night included Hugh Kenny from Kilmacud Crokes, who was part of the All-Ireland club final winning team this year. Hugh Kenny brought the Andy Merrigan cup on the night which was of special significance on this 50-year anniversary.

Your news

