Around the Districts: Coolgreany to Tara Hill

Julia Polishhchuk, Boshra Abdalaziz, Anna Kurek and Magdalena Rocko at the open night in Gorey Institute of Further Education.

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm. Admission €5 for non-members of the society. Tea and Cakes served afterwards.

Garda Pop-up

A Pop up Garda Station will be held on Thursday 20th April in the May Byrne House, Coolgreany from 1pm to 2pm. All forms can be signed, questions answered, and all queries can be dealt with., Please make use of this facility so that it can be kept going for everyone’s benefit.

Birthday

Congratulations and good wishes to Garry Kennedy, Coolgreany who celebrates his 9th birthday on Thursday 13th April. Have a good birthday Garry.

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

Coolgreany needs volunteers to help with the upcoming 2km clean up, spring has arrived and we need all roads to be litter free, please take a walk and fill a bag

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done, and where a large number of residents attended.

Women’s Health Evening

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA will host a Women’s Health Evening on Wednesday April 19th from 8pm-10pm at the Clubhouse. All aspects of women’s health will be covered and speakers include Dr Sandra Clare, Miriam Rowlands physiotherapist Ann Lacey who will cover herbal medicine. All welcome.

Coolgreany Drama Group

John B. Keane’s ‘The Year of the Hiker’ will be performed by Coolgreany Drama at St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, on Tuesday April 25th, Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th at 8pm.

Directed by Maggie Murphy, this play tells the tale of a man, Hiker Lacey, who returns home on his daughter’s wedding day and seeks forgiveness from the family he walked out on 20 years previously to take to the roads. One of John B. Keane’s most poignant plays, The Year of the Hiker shows how a family searches for answers as they try to come to terms with their feelings about how the ‘Prodigal Father’, the Hiker, abandoned them to fend for themselves 20 years previously. It’s a play that sensitively explores loss, love and hate, abandonment and family ties.

The cast is Hiker Lacey - Ned Dempsey; Freda - Denise Moules; Simey Lacey - Alex Murphy; Kate Lacey - Norah Finn; Joe Lacey - Michael Condren; Mary Lacey - Ciara Spellman and Willy Dolly - Stephen Finn. Tickets, including refreshments, are €12 - pay at the door.

Local Notes

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Pilates classes

pilates classes are starting on April 18 in Craanford Community Centre, continuing every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Community Childcare AGM

The AGM of Craanford-Monaseed Community Childcare Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. in Craanford Community Centre Anyone wishing to enrol their child in September must attend AGM.

Text Alert

Anyone wishing to renew their Text Alert subscription can pick up forms in both Craanford and Monaseed churches, these can be dropped into Brian in the parish office or to Liz in the playschool or to Fiona Redmond at your convenience.

Bingo

Bingo is played in Craanford Community Centre every Friday night at 8 p.m. please come along and support.

Markie Doyle Vintage Run

The last Sunday in January 2023 saw the Craanford Heritage Society gather their members together with their marvellous collections of vintage cars and tractors for the annual Markie Doyle Vintage Run.

It’s the 16th year of this fantastic event and the commitment and enthusiasm from Danny Whelan, Michelle Kavanagh, Josie Green, Matt and Peter Doyle and many, many others is much appreciated and we send then all our thanks. Proceeds of the event came to €23,895 and this was presented to North Wexford Hospice Nursing Trust (NWHNT) on Saturday, March 11.

GAA club news

Club lotto current jackpot €10,000 was not won. Numbers drawn were 4, 14, 21 and 27. Next week’s jackpot is a cool €10,100. Lucky-dip winners: Abbie Murray, Catriona Murray Rossminogue, Dinny Doyle, William Doyle, Emma Seabrook Greene. Well done to all our Easter Egg winners too. We were delighted to surprise our good friend Leo Corcoran at the lotto on Wednesday night on the occasion of his birthday.

Winners of the Craanford-Monaseed LGFA Easter Line Draw will be published next week. Thank you to all our generous sponsors and to all who bought and sold tickets. Thanks to the hall committee for giving permission to hold the draw at bingo. Prizes included Pettitt’s Food Hamper, Meat Hamper kindly sponsored by Irish Country Meat, Camolin, Trailer load of logs, Voucher for pilates classes with Bluezone, Easter Hamper sponsored by Kavanagh Crane Hire, Beauty voucher, a hand crochet throw, a set of Tipperary mugs sponsored by Cois na hAbhann, Chocolates, Easter Eggs and more.

Church news

Mass Times – Monaseed: Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m.; Daily Mass Mon to Fri 9.30 a.m. Craanford: Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m.; Daily Mass – No Weekday Mass

KILANERIN BALLYFAD

Inch Road Run

There will be a tractor and car run on Sunday April 16th, with proceeds to Inch Parish Church & Ballyfad NS. Registration taking place in St. Mogues Hall from 11.30 followed with road run leaving from Car boot sale car park opposite with Refreshments served afterwards in hall along with raffle. Please support & Everyone welcome .

Historical Society

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a talk on Knockbaun and local folklore by Richard Lister on Friday 14th April at 8 p.m. in Ballyfad Community Centre. Admission €5 for non members. Tea and Cake served afterwards. All Welcome

Tractor Run

A tractor road run in memory of Colm Donnelly Tinnock will take place on Sunday 23rd April starting at The Bunker Bar.

Colm was a farming and car fanatic. Unfortunately Colm had an accident whilst working on his car and sustained serious injuries and sadly passed away 6 days later. Colm has left a legacy behind him as he has given 5 people a chance of new life after donating his organs.

Colm’s sister Niamh along with his friends and family would love your help in raising money for four charities which played a big part in Colm’s life growing up and also caring for him after his accident.

All donations will be gratefully received and shared between ICU St Vincent’s hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School. A gofundme page has been set up and donations can also be made on the day. All help and support todate is greatly appreciated.

Pilates

Pilates classes continue in Shamrock Hall every Tuesday 7 p.m. Open to all ages and levels. The cost is €6, for more information contact Bernadette Colfer on 087 9407852

Men’s Shed

Kilanerin Men’s Shed meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. each week in Kilanerin Community Centre and is open to new members.

Whist

Whist is played every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Shamrock Hall Kilanerin all welcome.

KILMUCKRIDGE

St Joseph’s AFC monthly draw

St Joseph’s AFC monthly draw is continuing to generate much needed funds for the running and development of our club. The prizes each month are €250, €100 and €50. Tickets for the draw can be purchased in the ways listed below.

Renewal of existing tickets can also be done this way: from Centra and The Crosses; by Revolut through 087 2025869 including your name and contact details; through our new App St Joseph’s AFC in Google and Apple Stores. Simply download the free App and the link to buy your ticket on the front page.

Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Parish lotto on 3rd April as follows. 6,14,16 & 24. There was no winner or jackpot winner. The jackpot now stands at €7,200 next draw will be held on 10th April in The Crosses.

All Ireland Drama

Winners of 7 festivals Kilmuckridge Drama Group will present “Sive” by John B Keane on Sunday 16th April at 7pm in the KMH in a pre All Ireland show. KDG will present “Sive” in the All Ireland Drama Festival under the auspices of the Amatuer Drama Council of Ireland on Thursday 20th April at Glenamaddy Community Centre, Co Galway. Doors open at 7.15pm curtains up at 8pm sharp.Tickets can be bought online at www.glenamaddydrama.ie/booking or phone 086 2045896 between 10am–5pm daily. Break a Leg!

Bridge results

Sean Og’s Bridge club: Results from Monday evening’s game (3rd April) were: 1st Mary Mulrennan & Jean Prendergast, 2nd Annette Somers & Hilda Ring.

Results from Thursday morning’s game (6th April) were: 1st June Coogan & Doris Doyle, 2nd Anne Kelly & Mary-Pat Mullen, 3rd Podge & Jo Ussher.

Bridge is played every Monday and Thursday in the Upton Court Hotel, all players are welcome.

51 Bridge Club Gorey: The results form the game played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday last were 1st Gloria & Alen Proby, 2nd Richard Lister & Louanne Stafford, 3rd Denise & Sean Byrne.

All members please note the Presidents prize will take place on the 19th April; names should be submitted no later than Wednesday 12th April.

Students Art Competition

Are you a primary or secondary school student? Wexford Volunteer Centre is running an art competition , all fine art media allowed, oils,acrylics, watercolours, pastels,pen & ink,collages etc. All pieces submitted must be A3 in size. Age groups 4-12 and 13-18 years old.

Prizes 4-12years: 1st prize €100 Ken Black voucher; 2nd prize €50 Ken Black voucher. Prizes 13-18 years: 1st prize €100 One4All voucher; 2nd prize €50 One4All voucher

All pieces must be completed by 1st May. The winning pieces will be on display in Wexford Volunteer Centre . All other pieces will be donated to Daycare Centres and Nursing Homes across Wexford. There will be an awards event for the winner during National Volunteering Week in May, date to be confirmed.

Contact ewa@wexfordvolunteeringwexford.ie for any queries.

MONAMOLIN

Patron

The Monamolin Patron will take place on18th June at 2pm.

Cul Camps

The Kellogg’s Cul Camp will take place from 10th to 14th July in Buffers Alley.

St Vincent De Paul

St Vincent De Paul is available to assist families who maybe experiencing particular financial stress especially with basic necessities. Help is available on the confidential help line on 0851159495.

TARA HILL

Sympathy

The community would like to extend their deepest sympathy to Sarah Redmond, Ballinglen, on the recent passing of her beloved mother Nora Neville, Limerick. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Women’s Health Evening

Your news

