Around the Districts: Camolin to Courtown

Table quiz for Alzheimer Society

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside Camolin on Thursday April 6 (Holy Thursday) at 8.30 p.m. Table of 4 €40. Lots of prizes on the night. Please support this worthy cause. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland supports over 90 people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto - There was no winner of the jackpot on Monday March 20; winning numbers were 5, 7, 14, 20. Three matched 3 numbers to each receive €50: Eilish Higgins, Des Carter, Charlie Murphy.

Walking track closure - Due to construction works taking place part of the walking track will have restricted access or be closed for the next week to allow for installation of flood lightning on our underage pitch.

Membership – Start of a new years activity and membership fees are now payable. All memberships to be paid through foireann.ie by March 31. To pay go to foireann.ie search for ‘CLG NAOMH PADRAIG’ and follow the steps to payment. If you have any trouble get in touch.

Gaelic4mothers and others – St Patrick’s Gaelic4mothers and others is back on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the astro in Camolin. All newcomers are welcome, no experience necessary.

CARNEW

Scór na nÓg

The Leinster semi final of Scór na nÓg Scor Na Nog will take place on this Sunday 2nd April at 2pm in St Bridget’s Hall Carnew good luck to all who are taking part especially all who are representing Wicklow and Carnew in The Recitation and the Novelty act.

Split the Pot

The lucky winner of our split the pot draw for Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew was Bob Jordan, who won €236. Congratulations. Our seller’s prize winners were Matthew Kinnear, Nadia Zambrucka and Lucy Kennedy.

Our next draw takes place next Friday 31st March. Thank you for your continued support.

Coláiste Bhríde split-the-pot

Congratulations to JoJo McGuinness, Arklow, who was this week’s winner of the Split the Pot draw. The seller’s prize was won by Florrie Bower.

Ballyellis NS

Winner of Split the Pot on Thursday, March 16, is Tommy Byrne, Kiltilahane – winning €115. Winner on March 24 was John and Josie Kinsella, Drummond - winning €145. Split the Pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support, it is much appreciated.

We are currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com to receive an enrolment form.

Mobile Garda Station

Askamore Mobile Garda Station will be in The Hall on Thursday 30th March from 11am to 12 noon. All welcome.

Askamore Text Alert

The Askamore Text Alert List for 2023 is being finalised. Thank you to everyone who has joined. If you would like to be part of this group please pay €10 to Paddy Byrne, Stacy Gilbert, Noeleen Deegan, Brian Buttle or The Hall Office before the end of March. Thank you.

Pilates

Pilates by Finches fitness every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9am. In Colaiste Bhride Carnew on Friday at 6.45pm followed by fitness class at 8pm

A Pilates class also takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm book by going into K Pilates.

Zumba

Zumba every Wednesday evening in Askamore Hall at 7pm

St Patrick’s Day Parade

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the parade and especially to all who entered floats and to everyone who helped on the day,and to all who turned out to look despite the weather, it was greatly appreciated .

The winners were Best overall entry (The Pat Doran perpetual cup) and the judges choice award Carnew Community art group. Most entertaining Gaps Art Festival. Most Topical Nolan agri contracting. Best walking group Carnew Emmet’s GAA club , LGFA and camogie. Best youth entry Kathleen Molly. Best window display Carnew Library. Well done to all.

Stories from Sliabh Bhuí–Creative Writing Project

Askamore Community Council is interested in offering an opportunity for Creative Writing in our local area.

Writer-Facilitator Sylvia Cullen approached the group to suggest a six-week project followed by a launch, gathering together a series of stories from the environs of Sliabh Bhuí and beyond.

An application is being considered, to be made under Wexford Co. Council’s Creative Communities Scheme. This scheme covers the writer’s fee, with Askamore covering ‘in kind’ costs, as well as the cash cost of printing a booklet if desired.

Participants will be adults who are keen to try their hand at memoir writing. No previous experience is necessary!

When this idea was put to several of the local community groups, there was a very positive response from members with a strong expression of interest in the project.

Timeline: during May/June 2023, over a six-week period, we will host the proposed series of Creative Writing Workshops at the Community Hall in Askamore, on Monday mornings.

Aim: Producing a new collection of memoir writing, will be our main goal.

Workshops: This series of workshops is an exciting opportunity for people who live in the Askamore area. Participants will each decide on a story they wish to write and receive guidance, help and encouragement along the way–sharing their own particular take on life in the locality. Participants will be free to choose their own theme, writing style and story setting contemporary or historical.

Celebration: Our aim is to gather all the new writing together in a specially-designed booklet, which will be launched at an inclusive public event. Please contact 0852156848.

GAA club room

The meeting room in the club house is available for meetings, etc if you would like to book please contact Niamh on 0877702498

Craft class

Craft classes continue on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4pm in Carnew Community Care please come along if you are interested or just to spend a few hours with other people and bring your own craft. All welcome.

Baby girl

Congratulations to Gavin and Maire Nolan on the birth of their daughter.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

COOLGREANY

Garda Pop-up Station

Gorey Gardai will be returning to the monthly Pop up Station in the May Byrne House on Thursday 30th March between 1pm and 2pm. All forms can be signed and your questions answered, and all queries can be dealt with. Please make use of this facility so that it can be kept going for every ones benefit.

Birthday

Congratulations to Corrie Merrigan, Kilahurler who celebrates 5th birthday on Sunday 2nd April. Hope you have a nice day.

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm. Admission €5 for non-members of above. Tea and cakes will be served afterwards.

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

There is a vacancy for a CE worker in the village to help with flower beds and general upkeep. Applyto Siobhan at St Mogue’s. Spring clean time is here and there will be litter picking next week and the committee are looking for helpers on each road around the village and beyond.

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done, and where a large number of residents attended

GAA Dinner Dance

The Castletown Liam Mellows GAA Dinner Dance will take place in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday March 31st at 7.30pm.

The night will start with dinner, followed by a presentation to the 1973 County Final winning team and medal presentations to the 2022 Senior Football County champions, U19 County Football champions and Camogie Intermediate champions finishing with a DJ. All welcome Tickets €35 available to buy now at www.castletownliammellowscoolgreanygaa.com/events.

Local Notes.

Please forward all notes for the local paper to me by 6pm on Sunday evening by E-mail or Phone 087-4605166, or danken9@gmail.com

COURTOWN

COI services

Service times for the Ardamine Group of Parishes are as follows.

Sunday, April 2 – Palm Sunday: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion).

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday: Ardamine 8 p.m. (The Way of the Cross).

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Day: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion).

Sunday, April 16 – The Second Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, April 23 – The Third Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilmuckridge 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Clonevan 11.30 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, April 30 – The Fourth Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Gentle yoga classes

Gentle yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Riverchapel Community Complex. Suitable for all levels of experience, these classes are aimed at promoting relaxation and helping you to connect to your body and mind.

Classes cost €10 and booking is essential. For more information or to book, contact Amy on 086 076 5613 or amylewis578@gmail.com.