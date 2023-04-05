Around the Districts: Camolin to Coolgreany

Aisling O'Dwyer, Megan Cullen, Lorna Cushe and Shannon Keegan at the Gorey Musical Society's table quiz in the Loch Garman Arms.

Table quiz for Alzheimer Society

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside Camolin on Thursday April 6 (Holy Thursday) at 8.30 p.m. Table of 4 €40. Lots of prizes on the night. Please support this worthy cause. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland supports over 90 people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto - There was no winner of the jackpot on Monday March 27; winning numbers were 4, 5, 20, 26. Liz Tully matched 3 numbers to win€150

Gaelic4mothers and others – St Patrick’s Gaelic4mothers and others is back on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the astro in Camolin. All newcomers are welcome, no experience necessary.

CARNEW

GAA Lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 2, 12, 14, 22; lucky dips were Conal McCrea and John Doyle, Croneyhorn; the next draw is 10th April and the jackpot is €13,000.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of George Barnes, Dublin/Coolfancy who died recently.

Split the Pot

The lucky winner of our split the pot draw for Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew was Donna Moynihan, who won €310. Congratulations. Our seller’s prize winners who won Easter eggs were Lucy McCarthy, Lexi Oliver, Jack Byrne, Calam Moynihan, Billy Kinsella. Our next split the pot draw takes place Friday 21st April. Happy Easter to all in the school community

Coláiste Bhríde Split the Pot

Congratulations to this week’s Split the Pot winner - Saoirse Doyle, Kilcavan Carnew. The seller’s prize was awarded to Ciaran Somers, Coláiste Bhríde.

The winner of the Easter hamper was Louise Joyce, Carnew. Congratulations to Angela Macken, Philip Dunne, Joan Doran and Layton O’Neill who all won easter eggs.

Ballyellis NS Split the Pot

Winner of Split the Pot today Friday 31st March was The Murphy Family, Drummond – winning €240. Winners of the Easter Bunny Hampers were James Doyle, Castlewhite and Ciarán Keane, Ballytarsna. Split the Pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support. It is much appreciated.

Men on the Move

The instructor for the Men on the Move Programme will provide advice and demonstrate a range of physical exercises to improve core strength and mobility. This will take place in Carnew, Sports field on Thursday April 6, Monday and Thursday, April 17, and 20, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This free trial of the activities (outdoor, weather permitting) is the first step to improve muscle strength.

Social Dance in Askamore

Next dance in Askamore Hall Y25 F6D8 is on Friday, April 7. Music by Declan Aungier. Doors open 9 p.m. Dancing starts at 9.30 p.m. Admission e10. Refreshments served. Looking forward to seeing you all.

Askamore hall

Pilates in Askamore Hall on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m.

Zumba in Askamore Hall on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Dance lessons with Steps and Styles in Askamore Hall Wednesdays at 8.30 p.m. No partner needed. Beginners welcome.

Our Easter Egg Hunt is on Monday, April 10. Join us for a fun day in Le Cheile Park at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.

Holy Week Ceremonies

The following are the times for Masses for Holy Week.

Holy Thursday: ​Coolfancy 5.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 6.30 p.m.; ​​Carnew 7.30 p.m.; Askamore 6.30 p.m.,; Kilrush 8 p.m.

Good Friday​: Tomacork 1.30 p.m.; ​​Carnew 3 p.m.; ​​Coolfancy 4.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 7.30 p.m.; Askamore 5 p.m.; Kilrush 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday​: Coolfancy 5.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 6.45 p.m.; ​​Carnew 8 p.m.; Askamore 6 p.m.; Kilrush 7.30 p.m. Stations of the cross at 7.30 p.m. in Kilrush.

Easter Sunday​: Tomacork 9 a.m.; Coolfancy 10 a.m.; Carnew 11 a.m.; Askamore 11 a.m.; Kilrush 10 a.m.

Penitential service on Wednesday, April 5, in Askamore at 7 p.m., Kilrush 8 p.m.

GAA club rooms

The meeting room in the club house is available for meetings, etc if you would like to book please contact Niamh at 087 7702498.

Craft class

Craft classes continue on Tuesday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in CARNEW Community Care please come along if you are interested or just to spend a few hours with other people and bring your own craft.

Stories from Sliabh Bhuí–Creative Writing Project

Askamore Community Council is interested in offering an opportunity for Creative Writing in our local area.

Writer-Facilitator Sylvia Cullen approached the group to suggest a six-week project followed by a launch, gathering together a series of stories from the environs of Sliabh Bhuí and beyond.

An application is being considered, to be made under Wexford Co. Council’s Creative Communities Scheme. This scheme covers the writer’s fee, with Askamore covering ‘in kind’ costs, as well as the cash cost of printing a booklet if desired.

Participants will be adults who are keen to try their hand at memoir writing. No previous experience is necessary!

When this idea was put to several of the local community groups, there was a very positive response from members with a strong expression of interest in the project.

Timeline: during May/June 2023, over a six-week period, we will host the proposed series of Creative Writing Workshops at the Community Hall in Askamore, on Monday mornings.

Aim: Producing a new collection of memoir writing, will be our main goal.

Workshops: This series of workshops is an exciting opportunity for people who live in the Askamore area. Participants will each decide on a story they wish to write and receive guidance, help and encouragement along the way–sharing their own particular take on life in the locality. Participants will be free to choose their own theme, writing style and story setting contemporary or historical.

Celebration: Our aim is to gather all the new writing together in a specially-designed booklet, which will be launched at an inclusive public event. Please contact 0852156848.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

COOLGREANY

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm. Admission €5 for non-members of above, Tea and Cakes served afterwards.

May Byrne House

The Community House is available for meetings, functions, club talks etc at very reasonable rates, also outdoor seating and kitchen facilities, available for hire

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

Coolgreany needs volunteers to help with the upcoming 2km clean up. Spring has arrived and we need all roads to be litter free, so please take a walk and fill a bag

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done. A large number of residents attended.

Birthdays

Birthday greetings to Charley Rose Kelly, Main St who celebrates her 6th birthday on Saturday 8th April. Also birthday greetings to Cillian Andrew Condren, Monaglough whose 13th birthday is on Saturday. Birthday greetings also to Thomas Walker, Croghan View whose 9th birthday is on Sunday. Birthday greetings also to Rosie McGuire, Knockgreany who celebrates her 9th birthday on Monday 10th April.

GAA club news

Women’s Health Evening - Castletown Liam Mellows GAA will host a Women’s Health Evening on Wednesday April 19th from 8pm-10pm at the Clubhouse. All aspects of women’s health will be covered and speakers include Dr Sandra Clare, Miriam Rowlands physiotherapist Ann Lacey who will cover herbal medicine. All welcome.

Club Dinner Dance - Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate a very special year for the club. Medal presentations to the County Champions in Senior Football , U19 football and 2021 Intermediate camogie were followed by a presentation to the jubilee team from 1973. Our guests on the night included Hugh Kenny from Kilmacud Crokes, who was part of the All-Ireland club final winning team this year. Hugh Kenny brought the Andy Merrigan cup on the night which was of special significance on this 50-year anniversary.

Local Notes.

Please forward all notes for the local paper to by E-mail to danken9@gmail.com or Phone 087-4605166.